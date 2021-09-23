JD Daojia Brand Partner Conference: Empowers Brands With On-Demand Retail Solutions Building Omnichannel Excellence

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that JD Daojia (JDDJ), Dada's on-demand retail platform, hosted the first "JD Daojia Brand Partner Conference" in Shanghai. At the event, JDDJ launched the Super Brand Partner Program as a new initiative to join efforts with dozens of the world's leading brands to co-establish a new omnichannel retail ecosystem.

Themed around "Omni-Channel, New Ecosystem and Win-Win Partnership", the conference gathered hundreds of business representatives from global brands including Nestle, Mengniu, Yili, Yihai Kerry, Procter & Gamble under the same roof where they offered deep insights on the digital transformation of the omnichannel retail industry in the era of hyperlocal e-commerce.

"From long-distance, short-distance to hyperlocal e-commerce, China's e-commerce industry has experienced a milestone leap. It is necessary to follow the trend and achieve a win-win partnership," said Philip Kuai, founder, chairman and CEO of Dada Group. "We hope to join hands with our partners to accelerate the digital transformation of China's retail industry, supporting the healthy development of real economy in the era of hyperlocal e-commerce."

"JDDJ has done a lot to help retail companies build digital mid-stations, and consolidate fundamental digital capabilities for retailers and brands to reduce costs and improve efficiencies." Jianzhen Peng, secretary general stated at the conference. "On-demand consumption is definitely one of the main directions of future retail. The more brands and retailers invest on on-demand retail and digitalization, the more opportunities there will be. I am expecting to see JDDJ partners with more brands to promote digitalization of the retail industry."

The rise of the on-demand economy kickstarts a new revolution in China's retail sector

The stay-at-home economy during the height of the pandemic has transformed consumer spending habits, normalizing online shopping behavior while accelerating the growth of the on-demand retail platform, such as JDDJ. This new trend has shone limelight on the significance of omnichannel retail, with the online-to-offline (O2O) strategy being the most important growth driver for brands and their FMCG businesses.

With its deep partnership with over 200 global brands, JDDJ has secured its leadership in the on-demand retail industry. Through the Super Brand Partner Program, JDDJ plans to further share its robust omnichannel capability and infrastructure with its brand partners in an effort to achieving omnichannel strategy, category operation, marketing upgrades, and win-win results, creating seamless brand experience for customers and boosting long-term business growth.

JDDJ helps 62 brands increase sales by 100% on the platform

With omnichannel and digital transformation at the forefront of its strategy, JDDJ aims to upgrade the one-hour delivery infrastructure solutions for the retail industry. Meanwhile, partnering with global brands, JDDJ's proven solutions have offered numerous practical examples of omnichannel fulfilment and digitalization. According to JDDJ, the sales of 62 brands on the platform increased by more than 100% so far this year.

To strengthen an omnichannel strategy for retailers and brands, JDDJ also empowers its partners with its order fulfillment, online marketing, product management, user operation, and digitalization. Dada's self-developed Haibo system integrates with retail chains' multiple front-end sales platforms, helping retailers and brands to digitalize their operations and improve their omnichannel capacities. Meanwhile, JDDJ will continue to upgrade its Monica system, an analytics system that offers consumption insights and helps brands enhance business operation efficiency, while bringing more consumers online with JDDJ's brand promotion staff.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfilment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jd-daojia-brand-partner-conference-empowers-brands-with-on-demand-retail-solutions-building-omnichannel-excellence-301383878.html

SOURCE Dada Group