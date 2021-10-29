JBTC Announces 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,662,000, or $.68 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date earnings are $4,820,000, or $1.98 per share, up 57.3% from $3,063,000, or $1.26 per share, in the prior year. "Earnings were positively impacted by increases in loan interest income, mortgage profits, and fees earned from loans issued as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Additional important contributing factors were reductions in interest expense and the loan loss provision," said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.

More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA ashetterly@jbt.bankJonestown Bank & Trust Co. 2 West Market StreetJonestown, PA 17038-0717Phone: 717-865-4246