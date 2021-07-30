JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: JBTC) reported earnings of $3,158,000 or $1.30 per share for the second quarter of 2021, up 128% from $1,388,000 or $0.57 per share in the prior year. "Earnings were positively impacted by increases in loan interest income, mortgage profits, and fees earned from loans issued as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Additional important contributing factors were reductions in interest expense and the loan loss provision." said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.

The bank (marketed as JBT) serves customers in and around Lebanon, Lancaster and Berks Counties in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1873, the bank currently has 14 full-service locations. More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA

ashetterly@jbt.bankJonestown Bank & Trust Co. 2 West Market StreetJonestown, PA 17038-0717Phone: 717-865-4246