JBG SMITH Vice President Of Diversity And Inclusion Recognized In NAREIT's Annual Diversity And Inclusion Awards

Dawnita Wilson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at JBG SMITH, was named as the individual recipient of NAREIT's 2020 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Award. Winners were announced during NAREIT's virtual Diversity and Inclusion Award ceremony on November 18. Ms. Wilson joined JBG SMITH (JBGS) - Get Report, a leading owner and developer of high-growth, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, in 2019 bringing more than 15 years of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) experience to the company.

The second annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards recognized NAREIT companies and one individual who has demonstrated a strong commitment and made outstanding contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion in the real estate industry.

Since joining JBG SMITH in September of 2019, Ms. Wilson's impact on the organization has included building a comprehensive, company-wide diversity and inclusion strategy, increasing leadership D&I competency and awareness, and implementing more equitable systems, practices and processes. Additionally, Ms. Wilson has focused JBG SMITH's approach and enhanced commitment to D&I, which will guide their long-term efforts. Most importantly, alongside JBG SMITH CEO Matt Kelly, Ms. Wilson worked to define and expand his personal commitment and essential role as the executive sponsor of D&I for the organization.

"In just one year, Dawnita's experience and passion for Diversity and Inclusion can be seen across the company, internally and externally," said Matt Kelly, JBG SMITH Chief Executive Officer. "From developing strategic D&I communications to integrating D&I into our philanthropic efforts, Dawnita has been instrumental in shifting the way we think about D&I, specifically by engaging in those bold conversations we need to have. Oftentimes, uncomfortable conversations are the most important, and I am eager to see how Dawnita continues to move JBG SMITH forward on this journey."

"For D&I efforts to be effective, the commitment and tone must come from the top, clear goals and measures must be established, and most importantly, people must be held accountable," said Ms. Wilson. "While we've made some great progress, there is still more work to be done. I am confident that the leaders and employees of JBG SMITH are excited, committed, and ready to position us as a leader and best practice organization in the real estate industry and beyond."

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006315/en/