JBG SMITH To Present At Virtual 2021 BofA Securities Global Real Estate Conference

JBG SMITH (JBGS) - Get JBG SMITH Properties Report, a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that its CEO, Matt Kelly, along with other members of its Executive Team, will present at the virtual 2021 BofA Securities Global Real Estate Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. To access the webcast, visit https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/idAJq8W1.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available through December 22, 2021.

About JBG SMITHJBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech's planned new $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.0 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

