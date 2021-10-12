JBG SMITH Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Results

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on November 2, 2021.

JBG SMITH (JBGS) - Get JBG SMITH Properties Report, a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on November 2, 2021. The Company's quarterly investor package, including its earnings release, will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.jbgsmith.com.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech's planned new $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.0 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

