JBG SMITH (JBGS) - Get Report, a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, has achieved 2020 Fitwel Viral Response Certification for its full Commercial Office portfolio. With this certification, the Center for Active Design (CfAD), which operates Fitwel, has confirmed that JBG SMITH's approach to viral response aligns with evidence-based strategies for mitigating the spread of infectious respiratory diseases in the workplace.

The Fitwel Viral Response Certification demonstrates JBG SMITH's commitment to the creation of healthy and resilient environments as well as the implementation of policies and practices that mitigate the spread of contagious diseases.

"JBG SMITH has always taken the health and well-being of the people who work in our buildings very seriously, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the DC region, it became an even higher priority," said Kimberly Pexton, Vice President of Sustainability at JBG SMITH. "From elevator capacity limits and facemask mandates, to elevated disinfection policies and air filtration systems, we have implemented a range of Healthy Workplace guidelines over the last year to ensure our tenants can continue to work safely and productively. While we expect some sense of normalcy to return in the future, this certification acknowledges our ability to pivot in times of crisis and highlights our unwavering commitment to our customers."

Originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration, Fitwel is a rigorous, third-party healthy building certification system operated by the Center for Active Design (CfAD) that sets the industry standard for evidence-based strategies to promote positive health outcomes for building occupants and communities. In September 2020, Fitwel announced the launch of a two-step Viral Response module to set best practices for viral mitigation policies in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The certification process allows companies the flexibility to establish and implement viral response policies at scale to cover any portfolio, selection of assets, or individual tenant spaces that have consistent operational practices. The policies and practices are then submitted to CfAD for a six-week, double-blind review process in order to receive certification.

Fitwel certification is a continuation of JBG SMITH's commitment to advancing tenants' well-being through health-promoting design and market-leading operational strategies. The Viral Response module focuses on the key thematic goals including the enhancement of the indoor air quality, rigorous cleaning standards and clear communication on how tenants' and their employees' actions can improve the building health environment. JBG SMITH has implemented thorough programs to meet these goals, including procedures related to the management of indoor air and water quality, enhanced cleaning, disinfecting, and maintenance protocols and clear and consistent communication with tenants. These activities are key in providing an indoor environment that supports tenant health and both lessens the spread of illness and helps employees to be more productive in the environments in which they work.

"We applaud JBG SMITH for achieving Viral Response Certification across its entire commercial office portfolio, an effort that speaks to the firm's commitment to creating environments that prioritize the mental and physical health of occupants," said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD. "By adopting these evidence-based practices, JBG SMITH will help to mitigate the transmission of infectious respiratory diseases throughout its properties and strengthen trust among tenants as many begin preparing for a return to the workplace."

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

About Fitwel and the Center for Active Design

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all®. Generated by expert analysis of 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The CDC remains the research and evaluation partner for Fitwel. The Center for Active Design, a global not-for-profit organization, was selected as the licensed operator of Fitwel, charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market. To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006120/en/