JazzCash Launches New App For Business Owners

AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that Pakistan's pioneering digital financial services provider, JazzCash, has successfully launched a Business App for its expanding merchant base.

The JazzCash Business App aims to make digital payments more efficient and seamless for business owners, company managers and home businesses, enabling them to kickstart the digital payment acceptance process without having to go to a bank.

Whereas previously merchants were able to use the JazzCash Customer App for accepting QR transactions, sending or receiving money and paying bills, the new Business App includes advanced business-related tools.

These include the ability to generate a QR code for specific amounts in real time and to send customisable digital invoices to customers, as well as to monitor sales and transactions and to conduct salary disbursements and supplier payments with ease.

Commenting on the launch, Erwan Gelebart, CEO of JazzCash, said: "JazzCash aims to cultivate a cashless economy and is committed to introducing innovative products and services that offer faster, more transparent and secure payment solutions. We identified a need for a one-stop digital solution in the SME sector, which still lacks the tools and resources to adopt digital transformation, and created this business app to manage their financial requirements. By taking advantage of secure, real-time payments, these businesses will witness higher efficiencies and benefit from a thriving digital ecosystem."

JazzCash has a rapidly-growing merchant base of over 100,000 registered merchants. It is committed to innovating customer-focused products and services that promote the development of Pakistan's digital economy.

Business owners can self-onboard to the new Business App by registering themselves via a few simple steps online.

For more information, visit https://www.jazzcash.com.pk/jazzcash-business-app/

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About JazzCash

VEON-owned JazzCash is Pakistan's leading fintech with over 13 million monthly active customers, 80,000 retail outlets and over 100,000 registered merchants nationwide. JazzCash offers a broad portfolio of branchless banking services for customers, including travel, ticketing, entertainment, money transfer, bill payments, debit card, insurance, savings and payments for a wide variety of services. For more information, visit: www.jazzcash.com.pk

