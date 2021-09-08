Jazz Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

BofA Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021 on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees.

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021

The presentation is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. IST .

/ . An audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least one week following the conference.

About Jazz PharmaceuticalsJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) - Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Report is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors: Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.Vice President, Head, Investor RelationsJazz Pharmaceuticals plc investorinfo@jazzpharma.com Ireland +353 1 634 3211U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media: Kristin BhavnaniHead of Global Corporate CommunicationsJazz Pharmaceuticals plc CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com Ireland +353 1 697 2141U.S. +1 215 867 4948

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-september-investor-conferences-301371674.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc