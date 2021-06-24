Jazwares Partners With Moonbug Entertainment To Launch Brand New Animated Youtube Series "Squishville" Based On Globally Beloved Squishmallows® Brand

SUNRISE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, along with Kellytoy, a subsidiary of Jazwares, today announced they are expanding the world of Squishmallows® with the launch of their brand new animated YouTube series titled Squishville. The original content, produced by Moonbug Entertainment, an award-winning global entertainment company behind breakout properties like CoComelon, will kick off with the launch of its first episode on June 26th with new episodes released every Saturday through October 2021. This latest announcement follows on the heels of the retail debut of Squishville™, a line of Squishmallows-inspired collectible plush and soft, fabric playsets and accessories, which arrived in stores earlier this year. The new animated series is based on the loveable personalities, and character details authentic to the Squishville line at retail.

Since launching in 2017, more than 86 million Squishmallows have been sold with the brand expecting to reach its 100 million milestone in the next couple of months. The debut of Squishville comes at a time when the popularity of Squishmallows is at an all-time high, quickly finding homes with toy lovers and collectors of all ages and exploding into a TikTok toy sensation with more than 2.8 billion organic video views on #squishmallows (and related) video tags.

Through Squishville, fans of the globally beloved Squishmallows universe will be able to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, with each installment following the shenanigans of everyone's favorite squad: Fifi, Lola, Cam, and Winston. Watch as they take on Squishville with a few of their squishiest friends like Jeanna, Sharie, Leonard, and Hans. Whether they're playing games at Squishville park, or just squishing around town, the possibilities are endless with each two-minute-long episode adding another layer of fun to playtime for fans of all ages!

"The launch of Squishville speaks volumes to the growth in popularity Squishmallows has had over the last year," said Laura Zebersky, President of Jazwares. "With original animated content, fans can now engage with the Squishmallows Squad and experience their adorable, colorful personalities like never before."

About JazwaresJazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles, musical instruments, and recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, Marvel, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Squishmallows®, Petooties™ Pets and Russ Berrie™, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

