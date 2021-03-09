Jazwares And Epic Games Extend Partnership For Fortnite Toys And Collectibles Through 2025

New 2021 Products to Feature Action Figures, R/C Vehicles, Playsets and More to Further Expand the Fortnite Universe into the Real World for Fans

SUNRISE, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, today announced its partnership with Epic Games for Fortnite toys and collectibles has been extended through 2025, in a deal brokered by IMG.

Starting January 2022, Jazwares will be the exclusive toy partner for Fortnite four-inches and under action figures and their compatible vehicles, playsets, accessories and more. Jazwares will also continue to produce new R/C vehicles, all of which will be compatible with Jazwares' full 4" action figure line, and plush in varying sizes. Also in 2022, fans can expect to find an all-new lineup of highly detailed 2" action figures with multiple points of articulation and accompanying playsets, vehicles and accessories to build out their world of Fortnite in miniature scale. The multi-year deal extends Epic Games and Jazwares' successful three-year partnership.

Since 2018, Jazwares and Epic Games have worked together to bring the Fortnite universe into the real world for fans in over 50 countries, launching more than 350 toys and collectibles at retail that allow fans to interact with their favorite characters and experiences from the game in a brand new way. With an unmatched product lineup, Jazwares has pushed beyond the boundaries of fans' expectations, bringing iconic in-game moments to life as toys for the first time and setting a new industry standard for detail and articulation in action figures.

Jazwares' Fortnite action figures are consistently a top five seller in the category each year, with the 4" Solo Mode Figures named the #1 selling toy in the Action Figures Class in 2019 and #4 in 2020. Launched in 2019, Jazwares' Fortnite Jumbo Llama Piñata took retail by storm, claiming a spot in Target, TTPM, and The Toy Insider's top toy lists that year, as well as winning best licensed product in the toys/games/novelties category at the International Licensing Awards. The Fortnite Llama Piñata was also the #1 selling item in Action Figures Playsets & Accessories for two consecutive years. Most recently, the Fortnite Deluxe Battle Bus, the first toy at retail to bring fans inside the iconic vehicle from the game, was named one of Target's Top Toys for 2020 and was the #4 selling toy in Action Figures & Accessories in 2020.

"These toys and collectibles have opened up the action-packed world of Fortnite, adding a whole new level of detail that fans can connect to like never before," said Laura Zebersky, President, Jazwares. "Through the continually evolving 4-inch action figure universe and now the new 2-inch range, we are expanding collectibility to help fans build out the world of Fortnite. We are thrilled to be bringing these new, detailed micro scales to life for the first time, and look forward to working closely with Epic Games to continue growing fans' Fortnite collections."

In addition to the new items being released in 2022, Jazwares has unveiled new action figures, R/C vehicles and more, set to rollout at retail through 2021.

Available now, Jazwares latest Fortnite toys include:

Fortnite Legendary Series Figures - Brawlers Assortment ( $24.99 each): Supercharge your Fortnite experience with the new Legendary Series Brawlers Assortment! Brawlers stand at about 7" tall adding a relative scale expression to the Legendary Series line. Brawlers are highly detailed and have 36 points of articulation. The Brawlers figures are fitted with feature Weapons, Harvesting Tools, and more! This amazing assortment includes The Scientist, Meowscles, KIT, KIT (Shadow), Brutus and Cyclo.

High ground just got a whole lot closer with the Fortnite Choppa feature vehicle! The Choppa is paired with the iconic 4" Blaze figure and a Legendary Assault Rifle. Over 17" long, there is room for seven 4-inch figures in the Choppa, so you can call your squad and join the fight! Activate the Turbo Boost light effect and spin the rotors to escape the storm! The Choppa is perfect for recreating Fortnite in real life—where will you drop?! Fortnite Agent's Room ($24.99) :Choose your faction: Ghost or Shadow?! With the Fortnite Agent Peely Agent's Room 2 Figure Pack, you no longer have to choose! This diorama includes both Agent Peely (Ghost) and Agent Peely (Shadow) 4" action figures! Both figures are highly-detailed and highly-articulated with over 25 points of articulation. Agent Peely comes equipped with a Grenade Launcher, Suppressed Sniper Rifle, and even an armchair accessory. Press the button on the floor to activate the secret passage, switch styles, and reveal the hidden back wall accessory rack. Hide and store your Weapons, Back Bling, and Harvesting Tools on the back wall of the playset to stay ready for battle!

This Fall, Jazwares will further expand its Fortnite offerings with three new vehicles: R/C Mudflap, Whiplash, and the Reboot Van feature vehicle. Inspired by vehicles unveiled in past game seasons to much excitement, this marks the first toy versions of these vehicles brought to retail. Fans can also look forward to the release of two new Fortnite Supply Llamas filled with a fan-favorite Outfit and the best gear from the game.

Fortnite is the completely free multiplayer game where you and your friends collaborate to create your dream Fortnite world or battle to be the last one standing. Fortnite and its Battle Royale and Creative modes are free and available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and Android.

About JazwaresJazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, GlamCrush™, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Hug-A-Pet and Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC (Kelly Toys). For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com

About Epic GamesFounded in 1991, Epic Games is an American company founded by CEO Tim Sweeney. The company is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina and has more than 50 offices worldwide. Today Epic is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates Fortnite, one of the world's largest games with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world's leading games and is also adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation. Through Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate games and other content.

About IMGIMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

