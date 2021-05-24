Jazwares And Anjar & Becker Associates Partner For All-New Wham-O Pet Toy Collection

SUNRISE, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, announced today that they have entered a long term deal with Anjar & Becker Associates and Wham-O to produce an all-new line of pet toys. Scheduled to be online and at brick-and-mortar retailers in North America in fall 2022, this new line marks Jazwares first entry into the Pet Toy category as the Wham-O products join upcoming pet costumes in building out the company's pet product offerings.

Wham-O has produced classic American toys like Frisbee®, Superball®, Hula Hoop®, Slip 'N Slide®, Hacky Sack®, and Boogie Board® for nearly 75 years. Together with Jazwares, they are bringing their roster of beloved brands to a playful and durable range of pet toys that will include both traditional toys like balls, discs, tug toys, and plush, as well as new innovations in the pet space.

"Wham-O toys have been at the center of active play for families across America for decades and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to help extend their iconic brands to new products for our four-legged friends," said Michael Rinzler, Executive VP/Partner, Jazwares. "As we continue to grow Jazwares offerings beyond our core toy and collectibles business, we look forward to bringing our innovative, quality approach to consumer products into the pet category."

"We're excited to partner with Jazwares to extend the iconic Wham-O brands into the Pet Toy category," says Jonathan Becker, President of Anjar Co. LLC. "Jazwares has a reputation of bringing creativity, innovation and quality toys to all their brands, and I'm confident that's what they'll do for the Wham-O brands for pet toys. This opportunity will benefit pets and their owners everywhere and encourage active play all day!"

Todd Richards, President of Wham-O, added, "Wham-O has long been associated with active play and carrying our brand over to the pet world seems like a natural extension of our brands' image. Thanks to Anjar and Becker Associates, we at Wham-O are thrilled about this exciting partnership with Jazwares."

This news continues Jazwares' expansion into new product categories and follows on the heels of Jazwares' recent announcement about its forthcoming entry into the costume segment.

About JazwaresJazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles, musical instruments, and recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, GlamCrush™, Marvel, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Squishmallows®, Petooties™ Pets and Russ Berrie™, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

About Wham-OWham-O Inc. is an American toy company based in Carson , California , United States. It is known for creating and marketing many of the most popular toys over the past 73 years with brands that include Hula Hoop ®, Frisbee ®, Slip 'N Slide ®, Super Ball ®, Trac-Ball ®, Hacky Sack ®, & Boogie Board ®. Wham-O is a company and lifestyle brand that is steeped in the cultural tradition of classic, well-made toys.

About Anjar & Becker AssociatesAnjar and Becker Associates are award-winning IP licensing and brand management agencies, who provide international licensing and distribution opportunities to the toy and game industry, and brand extensions into pets, apparel, bed and bath, fitness and wellness, publishing, and footwear. Anjar and Becker have licensed more than 1,000 products, including products co-branded with Disney®, Pokémon®, Sesame Street®, Nickelodeon®, Warner Bros.®, Marvel®, G.I. Joe®, Barbie®, The Simpsons®, Batman®, Spider-Man®, Superman®, Hello Kitty®, Smiley®, Steve Kaufman®, and Anne Geddes®. Anjar and Becker are the exclusive licensing agent for some of the most famous and iconic brands in the world, including Wham-O®, Frisbee®, Hula Hoop®, Super Ball®, Hacky Sack®, Slip 'N Slide®, Boogie Board®, and Trac-Ball®, Sophie la Girafe® Timber Tots®, Steve Kaufman® ( Andy Warhol's protégé), and Anne Geddes®. In 2021, Anjar and Becker Associates were recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Figures in Toy and Game Design. The Beckers' mission is to inspire play, which is universal, and create lifelong memories and experiences across its portfolio of products, turning many of the best-known toys and games into world-famous, global brands. Anjar's founder, James R. Becker, was inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame in 2018, on Anjar's 50 th Anniversary. For more information on Anjar and Becker Associates, please visit: www.Anjar.com and www.BeckerAssociates.com

**************************************************************

This release contains disclosures which are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Jazwares' current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Jazwares has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Jazwares or on Jazwares' behalf.

Contact: Rachael Lobeck, pr@jazwares.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazwares-and-anjar--becker-associates-partner-for-all-new-wham-o-pet-toy-collection-301297446.html

SOURCE Jazwares