Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds (Photo: Business Wire)

Jaybird, a leader in true wireless earbuds for athletes, today announced the launch of Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds. Vista 2 builds on the success of the original true wireless Vista earbuds, with unmatched durability and military-grade construction that allow users to seek out new and exciting experiences everywhere they go. Equipped with SurroundSense technology and a 6mm driver, Vista 2 allows adventurers to amplify ambient sounds for safety or stay focused with Active Noise Cancellation, achieving the perfect balance of adventure-ready, premium sound and safety.

Vista 2 holds 24 hours of battery life and delivers up to eight hours of straight play time. A five minute charge gives users one full hour of play time, so premium audio is always available. The earbuds feature a pair of microphones in each bud with beamforming technology, plus Jaybird's new WindDefense fabric technology for clearer voice pickup and phone calls on the go. Vista 2 also introduces in-ear detection. This allows the music to automatically restart where users left off when they put the buds back in their ears, preserving battery life.

"Premium sound quality is crucial for athletes' earbuds, inspiring them to push their limits," said David Raffone, Head of Jaybird. "But equally as important is the athlete's ability to stay aware of their surroundings. At Jaybird, we've been innovating and working with professional athletes to achieve this balance, and with its advanced technology, Vista 2 does just that. No matter where your adventures take you, from the trails to the road, you can be inspired by quality sound while being completely tuned into your environment."

Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are designed with Earthproof durability in mind, and uniquely meet even higher U.S. military durability standards than the earlier Vista model: they are waterproof (IP68), sweat proof, crush proof and drop proof. The case is now also water resistant (IP54), so they will survive almost anything you encounter on your outdoor adventures.

Since everyone trains differently, Vista 2 comes with new optimized Sport Eargels, so it's quick and easy to get the right sport fit for every ear. These earbuds are also equipped with 6mm milled drivers, to ensure an immersive, adventure-ready audio experience anywhere at any time without sacrificing earbud size. The Jaybird App allows users to create customizable EQ settings and share them with the Jaybird community. In addition to tracking buds, the Jaybird App is now the first on the market that can track down the earbuds' case through the new Find My Case feature. Even if your earbuds are in the closed case, they are still trackable in real-time.

Jaybird Vista 2 Wireless Sport Earbuds are available for order at jaybirdsport.com today and in select stores for a suggested retail price of $199.99. The wireless earbuds will be available in three color combinations: Black, Nimbus Gray, and Alloy Blue. For more information, please visit jaybirdsport.com. The Jaybird App is free and available through the iOS ® and Android™ app stores.

Jaybird has been a pioneer in true wireless sport headphone technology since 2006. Our deep relationships with a community of athletes, from pros to amateurs, allow us to uniquely understand their challenges and provide audio solutions. Jaybird creates headphones that prioritize customizable sound, Earthproof durability and a secure and comfortable fit — and now SurroundSense for athlete safety and awareness, and Active Noise Cancellation for focus. Users can easily control their Jaybird experience through the intuitive Jaybird app. Jaybird is for anyone who lives an active lifestyle and wants to take their favorite audio content with them on any adventure.

Jaybird is a brand of Logitech International, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Logitech is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Jaybird, the Jaybird logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Jaybird and its products, visit the company's website at http://www.jaybirdsport.com.

