Jay McNamara Appointed President Of Burgiss, René Veerman Promoted To Head Of Real Estate At MSCI

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) - Get Report, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, and The Burgiss Group, LLC, announced today that Jay McNamara, Head of Real Estate Product at MSCI, has been appointed President of Burgiss, effective October 2, 2020.

In January 2020, MSCI announced it had entered into a strategic relationship with Burgiss, a global provider of data, analytics and technology solutions for investors of private capital. The move reflects MSCI and Burgiss' strengthening alliance and continued commitment to accelerating and expanding the use of data, analytics and other investment decision support tools for investors in private assets around the world.

In this newly created role, Mr. McNamara will lead Burgiss' client organization, overseeing the sales, relationship management, client services and marketing teams and driving the company's strategic direction to deliver innovative private investment solutions for global investors. An accomplished leader, Mr. McNamara's appointment further strengthens Burgiss' senior leadership team. Mr. McNamara will report to Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Kocis.

"Jay is the right leader at this moment for Burgiss, which is enjoying great success," said Mr. Kocis. "As he has at MSCI, Jay will help build out a world-class team focused on the needs of our clients. We're excited to leverage Jay's strengths to accelerate our growth. And finally, a word to the team at MSCI who will miss him-many thanks for helping redefine what it means to be a partner."

René Veerman, Head of EMEA Real Estate and Analytics Client Coverage at MSCI, has been promoted to the role of Head of Real Estate Product and Client Coverage, effective October 1, 2020. In his new role, Mr. Veerman will report directly to C.D. Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer, for all product management-related aspects of his role and to Alvise Munari, Global Head of Client Coverage, for all client-related aspects. Mr. Veerman will assume responsibility for the product management, business and commercial strategy for MSCI Real Estate.

"Throughout Jay's tremendous 18-year tenure at MSCI, he served in various Client Coverage leadership roles and was instrumental to MSCI's business growth in the Americas, as well as the transformation of MSCI's Real Estate product line," said Mr. Pettit. "I am confident that René's global experience, breadth of expertise and deep knowledge of our clients' needs and demands will lend itself well to further developing our global Real Estate strategy."

MSCI's EMEA Analytics Client Coverage team will report directly to Axel Kilian, Head of EMEA Client Coverage, effective October 1, 2020.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

About Burgiss

Burgiss is a global provider of data, analytics and technology solutions for investors of private capital. With our deep expertise in performance and risk measurement, we help clients integrate transparency into investing and equip asset owners, asset managers and financial intermediaries with the robust data, analytics and research needed to understand, manage and analyze private capital portfolios. We partner with more than 1,000 firms in 36 countries, delivering unrivalled data that represents over $7.5 trillion in private capital. Further information is available at www.burgiss.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond MSCI's control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements can be found in MSCI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 18, 2020 and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if MSCI's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what MSCI projected. Any forward-looking statement in this press release reflects MSCI's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to MSCI's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. MSCI assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

