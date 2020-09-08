Jay Glazer Joins Champions Legends As A Founding Partner

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions + Legends, a sports supplements brand of hemp-derived, full-spectrum CBD products for athletic preparation, performance and recovery, announced Jay Glazer as a founding partner. Glazer is a true advocate for the benefits of Champions + Legends products, having fully integrated them into his daily routine for training and recovery. Glazer joins a team of elite sports professionals that share his game-changing experience with Champions + Legends, including James Harrison, Thor Björnsson, Tommy Caldwell and Sara Sigmundsdóttir, among others.

Glazer is known and respected for his ability to train hard and push his body to the limit despite suffering from numerous injuries along his athletic journey. Often in pain, he has searched for products that can help him recover faster and provide an edge as he trains himself and other athletes. Champions + Legends stood out as a product that worked, allowing Glazer to continue engaging in his pursuits, enabling him to manage and alleviate the physical and mental toll that they take.

"I've been dabbling with a lot of different CBD products to try to find one that works and I finally found one in Champions + Legends. It has been a complete game-changer for me," said Glazer. "This has actually allowed me to train the last few months. I believe in it." Having unparalleled access to several of the world's most elite athletes, Glazer noted, "I've given it to friends, I've tested it on them and it has worked for them."

"Jay's personal experience and belief in our product lineup and the difference they've had in his life is truly inspiring," said Sonny Mottahed, founder and CEO, Champions + Legends. "As a respected athlete, public figure, elite-level personal trainer and vocal advocate for athletes, we couldn't be more excited to welcome Jay to the team and support him in his mission to educate those who are looking for an edge in how they approach their athletic pursuits on the merits of incorporating full spectrum CBD sports supplements."

Champions + Legends is also proud to partner with Glazer to support Merging Vets and Players (MVP), a charitable organization empowering combat veterans and former professional athletes by connecting them after the uniform comes off, providing them with a new team to assist with transition, promoting personal development, and showing them they are never alone. A portion of all Champions + Legends sales will be donated to MVP.

Champions + Legends offers a full line of hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD products, designed to help athletes, fitness fanatics and outdoor enthusiasts prepare for, perform and recover from training and competing at a high level. Each product in the Champions + Legends collection is custom formulated to match the athletic journey through pre-workout preparation, real time workout performance and post workout recovery. All Champions + Legends products are made from high quality whole-plant hemp extracts, which contain the complete spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other hemp compounds. Grown and manufactured in the USA, each product goes through a rigorous six-stage testing protocol to ensure the high quality standards demanded by elite athletes.

The full line of Champions + Legends products are now available for purchase at www.championsandlegends.com. Products will also be available for purchase at the Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, where Jay Glazer is a proud partner.

About Champions + Legends Champions + Legends produces hemp-derived CBD sports supplements for athletic preparation, performance, and recovery. Champions + Legends uses CBD as the primary active ingredient in our custom formulated products offering a wide array of benefits for users seeking an edge in dealing with the physical and mental exertion that comes from training. Quality, trust and transparency are core to our company's ethos, and we go to great lengths to ensure customer satisfaction. All our products are tested using a rigorous six phase testing protocol beginning at the point of harvest for our 100% certified organic hemp-derived CBD through to final shipment. We are joined in our mission by a team of elite athletes who have achieved Champion and Legend status in their respective sports and remain committed to excellence in all aspects of their lives. For more information, visit www.championsandlegends.com.

