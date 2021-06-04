Jawonio Notifies Individuals Of Data Security Incident

NEW CITY, N.Y., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jawonio has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal information of individuals. Jawonio has sent notification about this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.

On April 20, 2020, Jawonio became aware of a possible data security incident involving its email environment. Jawonio immediately secured the environment, began an investigation, and engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with the investigation. On November 24, 2020, following a review of the contents of the email environment, Jawonio determined that personal information belonging to some individuals who provided their information to Jawonio may have been exposed. In response to learning this, Jawonio took steps to identify current mailing addresses for the potentially impacted individuals so that Jawonio could notify them and offer them complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Based on the investigation of the incident, the following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: medical record numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, financial account information, medical condition information, treatment information, health insurance information, government issued identification numbers.

While Jawonio is not aware of the misuse of any information impacted by this incident, on June 4, 2021 Jawonio sent notice about this incident to potentially impacted individuals. Those letters provided information about the incident and about steps individuals can take to protect their personal information. Jawonio also offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to potentially impacted individuals.

Jawonio has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to help impacted individuals enroll in complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time and can be reached by calling 1-833-406-2405.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Jawonio, and Jawonio deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this issue may have caused and is taking affirmative steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

