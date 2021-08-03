Jasper Colin Research Hires Dan Reeves as Associate Director of Sales.

A global market intelligence and data solutions provider, Jasper Colin Research has bolstered its sales team with the hiring of Dan Reeves as the company's Associate Director of Sales.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Colin Research, a rapidly growing provider of automated market intelligence services and data solutions, today announced the hiring of Dan Reeves as the company's Associate Director of Sales. In his new role, Dan will manage the company's strategic accounts and take the reins of strengthening and expanding its footprint across the US.

"Dan has a winning attitude and is courageous enough to take on challenging accounts as perceived during his previous stints. His ability to understand the pain points and propose targeted solutions makes him unique in terms of his expertise and passion to drive sales. We have no doubt that he would be a key asset to our team and will complement and enhance our ability to serve customers across the industry by delivering high quality and innovative solutions," said Amit Choudhary, CEO, and founder of Jasper Colin.

An MBA from the Florida International University, Dan brings over 15 years of high-level experience in sales and operations. His vast industry expertise in managing end- to-end engagements for clients and maintaining lasting relationships makes him an excellent addition to the Jasper Colin team. Prior to joining this organization, he has had a long and meaningful stint at Dynata, mastering the subtlety of the research industry from sales and well as operations point-of-view.

"I am delighted to be joining Jasper Colin Research during this pivotal time of growth in the North America region. The team we are assembling will continue to usher in a modernistic approach to provide customers with the confidence they need to make informed decisions through innovative AI solutions. I look forward to working with the team as we begin this new chapter and continue integrating into the market research community", said Dan Reeves.

About Jasper Colin Research: Jasper Colin Research provides automated market intelligence services and data solutions to market research firms, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers across the globe. With expertise in collecting data from niche audiences to visualizing it in a smart output format, they specialize in creating stories out of raw data. Founded in 2007, the company has regional offices in US, London, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

