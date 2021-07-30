Jason Mayden And Kate Aronowitz To Join FORTUNE Brainstorm Design Conference As Guest Co-Chairs

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE has announced that Jason Mayden, CEO & Founder of award winning design and strategy consultancy Trillicon Valley and President of Fear of God Athletics, and Kate Aronowitz, Lead Operations Partner at Google...

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE has announced that Jason Mayden, CEO & Founder of award winning design and strategy consultancy Trillicon Valley and President of Fear of God Athletics, and Kate Aronowitz, Lead Operations Partner at Google Ventures, will join FORTUNE Brainstorm Design as guest co-chairs. The 2021 Brainstorm Design conference, presented in partnership with Salesforce and IBM, will take place September 20-21 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, NY.

FORTUNE's Acting Editor-in-Chief and Brainstorm Design co-chair Brian O'Keefe says of the announcement, "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Jason and Kate to the Brainstorm Design team. Each of them brings a wealth of expertise and an abundance of fresh ideas, as well as an infectious enthusiasm for the power of design that is inspiring. A truly dynamic duo, Jason and Kate together will be a huge asset to both FORTUNE and the Brainstorm Design Community, and their contributions will help make our gathering in Brooklyn a one-of-a-kind event."

Mayden, a graduate of the College of Creative Studies in Detroit, MI, and Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, was Nike's first Black product design intern and the Jordan brand's first design intern. The first Designer-In-Residence at the venture capital firm Accel, Mayden is now the CEO and Founder of Trillicon Valley, a design and strategy consultancy specializing in new-venture creation and multi-stakeholder partnership negotiations for athletes, entertainers and creatives, and President of Fear of God Athletics.

Aronowitz holds a BA in graphic design from the Savannah College of Art and Design and has built design teams at eBay, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Wealthfront. She was part of eBay's first user experience team before starting the user research team at LinkedIn. As Facebook's first design executive, Aronowitz grew the organization from 20 to 200 before joining Wealthfront as their first Vice President of Design. She now uses her management, design, and product experience as Lead Operations Partner at Google Ventures.

Mayden and Aronowitz will be joining FORTUNE Brainstorm Design co-chairs Kristen Bellstrom, FORTUNE Features Editor, Clay Chandler, Executive Editor, Asia, FORTUNE, and O'Keefe.

FORTUNE Brainstorm Design will explore design-led strategies to navigate the complex forces shaping the future of business and will further discussions on how design can help leaders embed equitable business practices, empower diverse talent, bridge business and social value, and drive customer-centric transformation in a digital-first world. Register now at https://fortuneconferences.com/conferences/fortune-brainstorm-design-new-york/.

