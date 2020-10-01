Jason M. Klein Elected To Membership Of McDonald Hopkins LLC

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC announced on Thursday the election of Jason M. Klein to the firm's leadership.

"We are extremely pleased to have Jason become a member of the firm," said McDonald Hopkins President Shawn Riley. "Jason is an outstanding attorney and an important member of our Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group. Our success is driven in large part by attorneys like Jason, who exemplify our core values, while providing the legal and business services our clients expect."

Based in the firm's Cleveland office, Klein focuses his practice on representing private equity funds and private companies in various types of transactions, including mergers, dispositions, acquisitions and distressed acquisitions and dispositions. His experience also includes providing general corporate counseling to a variety of businesses in the manufacturing, construction, pharmaceutical, food and restaurant, energy, industrial, franchise, automotive, consumer products, technology and healthcare industries. He serves a general counsel function for portfolio companies of a private equity fund.

A graduate of Bowling Green State University who earned his J.D. from Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley School of Law, Klein has served as a board member for BGSU's College of Business since 2013. He has also served on the Sigma Phi Epsilon Alumni Board since 2012. In 2018, Klein received the Cross Border Deal of the Year Award ($25MM-$50MM) from the M&A Advisor for the sale of Ricerca Biosciences Chemical Development Division to Olon S.p.A.

About McDonald HopkinsSince 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

