Jason E. Brown, CEO Of Discovery Health Partners, Named To TIAA Board Of Trustees

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, the leading provider of financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and government fields, has named Jason E. Brown, CEO and Board member of Discovery Health Partners, to its Board of Trustees.

He will serve on the firm's Audit, Human Resources and Risk and Compliance committees, effective today.

"Jason's leadership and business acumen will play a pivotal role in steering TIAA's business strategies and objectives to meet the evolving needs of our individual and institutional clients," said Dr. Ronald L. Thompson, Chairman of the TIAA Board of Trustees. "His appointment to the Board further reflects TIAA's commitment of having a diverse representation of leaders who bring unique skills, expertise and insights to our organization."

Jason has more than 20 years of industry-leading work with his deep knowledge of the healthcare industry and its intersection with technology of particular significance as TIAA continues to enhance its digital and technological capabilities serving the nonprofit sector.

Prior to joining Discovery Health Partners, Jason was President of Health Plan Services (HPS) and Market Operations at Evolent Health, where he was responsible for driving performance, growth and profitability across the HPS business unit. Previously, he served as President of the Population Health Business for Valence Health prior to its sale to Evolent Health. He also held various other roles at Vista Equity Partners, MedAssets, Goldman Sachs and Boston Consulting Group.

Jason is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Morehouse College and received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About TIAAWith an award-winning 1 track record for consistent investment performance, TIAA (TIAA.org) is the leading provider of financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and government fields. TIAA has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021 2) and offers a wide range of financial solutions, including investing, banking, advice and education, and retirement services.

1 The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. The Award is based on a review of risk-adjusted performance of 39 companies for 2016, 36 for 2017, 35 for 2018 & 2019, and 30 for 2020. The award pertains only to the TIAA-CREF mutual funds in the mixed-asset category. Certain funds have fee waivers in effect. Without such waivers ratings could be lower. Past performance does not guarantee future results. For current performance, rankings and prospectuses, please visit TIAA.org.

2 Based on approximately $1.3 trillion of assets under management across Nuveen affiliates and TIAA investment management teams as of 3/31/2021.

