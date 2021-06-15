Jared Sweet Golf Outing Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For 15 years, the Sweet family of Belding, Michigan has been supporting the mission of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), by hosting their annual Jared Sweet Golf Outing every June. Named after their son, 19-year old Jared Sweet, this successful annual golf tournament has blossomed into a full day of fundraising activities, including a luncheon, silent auction, and 50-50 raffle, raising over $160,000 to date for PPMD. The 15th Annual Jared Sweet Golf Outing will be held on Saturday, June 19.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births.

"When Jared was diagnosed with Duchenne at the age of five, we felt helpless, but fundraising gave us a feeling of action. We aren't scientists or doctors, but we can organize events. My husband enjoys golf outings, so we started with what we know," says Sue Sweet, Jared's mom. "Every June for the last 15 years we have held the Jared Sweet Golf Outing in honor of our son and in support of PPMD. We're so grateful to our amazing community, friends, sponsors, and volunteers who join us each year, allowing us to raise money to support critical Duchenne research for not only Jared, but all people fighting this devastating disease."

Over the past 15 years, the Jared Sweet Golf Outing has included over 600 participants and volunteers. Since its inception, the family has donated 100% of all proceeds from the event to PPMD to help fund Duchenne research.

"For 15 years, the Sweet family and their amazing friends and family have inspired and motivated the Duchenne community by selflessly raising money and awareness for the fight to end Duchenne. We cannot thank them enough for their ongoing support and we feel blessed to have them in the PPMD family," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

While the event is now sold out to golfers, there are still plenty of ways to join the fun!

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

