Japanese Record-Breaking Anime Blockbuster Film EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME to Launch Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 13th (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere (outside of Japan) of the highly anticipated Japanese anime blockbuster EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME on August 13 th. EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final chapter of the new theatrical edition of Evangelion. The anime film - which is the highest-grossing in all movies by chief director Hideaki Anno and most-watched movie in Japanese theatres in 2021- is from directors Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda as well as legendary creator, screenwriter and chief director Hideaki Anno ( Shin Godzilla). To celebrate the finale of the franchise, Prime Video will also release the three previous movies, EVANGELION:1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE., EVANGELION:2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE., EVANGELION:3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO. to fans in more than 240 countries and territories.

The blockbuster franchise is a Japanese anime pop culture phenomenon based on the story of Evangelion, an artificial human and multipurpose humanoid weapon, and the Angels, an unknown life-form which takes place after the Earth has been shattered by a cataclysmic event. The film features all original voice actors including Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yûko Miyamura and uses the latest imaging technology to showcase the personalities and relationships of its unique characters as they fight for survival. It will be dubbed in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian, and offer subtitles in 28 languages.

Since the TV series first aired in 1995, the Evangelion franchise has had a significant impact on Japanese pop culture and has elevated the anime genre worldwide. The legendary anime franchise was then reborn as a new movie series Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition in 2007 and this fourth and final movie released across theatres in Japan in March has gone on to break records, both for Hideaki Anno's films and also as Japan's most-watched theatrical movie of the year. EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME on Amazon Prime Video will be the latest version of the film which includes revised scenes and is releasing across theatres now in Japan.

"The EVANGELION films have been thrilling fans for years and we know that there is a huge appetite around the world for the finale, " said Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Content Licensing Prime Video. "I'm excited for Prime members worldwide to finally have the opportunity to watch the anime masterpiece EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME, as well as the three previous films."

"I'd like to thank every Eva fan in the world for your continued support," said Hideaki Anno, Creator, Screenwriter and Chief Director. "We were looking for the best way to offer the movie to fans overseas as early as possible in a challenging situation with movie theatres during COVID-19, and are happy to have found Prime Video as a partner to stream it globally. We highly recommend watching it on a big TV screen for the best viewing experience."

ABOUT EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIMEThe fourth and final installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion. Misato and her anti-Nerv group Wille arrive in Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of Nerv Evas appear, Mari's improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (provisional name) wander around Japan.Studio: khara, Inc.Chief director: Hideaki Anno, Director: Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda, Screenwriter: Hideaki Anno

ABOUT THE THREE PREVIOUS MOVIES

EVANGELION:1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE.Scarred by the Second Impact, the Fourth Angel attacks Tokyo III and humanity's fate is left in the hands of Special Government Agency Nerv. Young Shinji Ikari is forced to pilot EVA-01. He and EVA-00 pilot Rei Ayanami are tasked to fight, but EVA-01 is damaged by the Sixth Angel. Misato Katsuragi draws up a plan to focus all of Japan's electricity into EVA-01's positron cannon to defeat the Angel.Studio: khara, Inc.Chief director: Hideaki Anno, Director: Masayuki and Kazuya Tsurumaki, Screenwriter: Hideaki Anno

EVANGELION:2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE.Mari Illustrious-Makinami pilots Provisional Unit-05 to defeat the excavated Third Angel. Asuka Langley-Shikinami and EVA-02 defeat the Seventh Angel. The Eighth Angel appears and attacks Nerv HQ. EVA-03 is taken over by the Ninth Angel during testing and Shinji deploys to stop it, but learns Asuka is aboard. Gendo switches EVA-01's controls over to the Dummy System and begins fighting EVA-03.Studio: khara, Inc.Chief director: Hideaki Anno, Director: Masayuki and Kazuya Tsurumaki, Screenwriter: Hideaki Anno

EVANGELION:3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO.Shinji wakes after 14 years aboard the battleship AAA Wunder belonging to an anti-Nerv organization founded by former Nerv members. Shinji hears Rei's voice coming from EVA Mark.09, sent to rescue him, so he leaves Wunder and heads to Nerv. Kaworu Nagisa shows Shinji the transformed land. He learns that saving Rei triggered the Near Third Impact that caused the catastrophic damage to Earth.Studio: khara, Inc.Chief director: Hideaki Anno, Director: Masayuki, Mahiro Maeda and Kazuya Tsurumaki, Screenwriter: Hideaki Anno

