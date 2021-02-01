Japanese Digital Health Market & Business Opportunities Webinar To Be Held February 11

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A webinar for Healthcare Tech and Digital Health startups pursuing opportunities to expand their business into Japan was announced today by Japanese offices based in downtown Seattle.

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A webinar for Healthcare Tech and Digital Health startups pursuing opportunities to expand their business into Japan was announced today by Japanese offices based in downtown Seattle. Offices hosting it are The Hyogo Business & Cultural Center and the Kobe Trade Information Office. It will be the first of its kind hosted by these offices, with the goal of connecting with and providing useful information to as many potential future business partners as possible.

The market for Digital Health/Health Tech is continuing to expand in Japan, and with the effects of COVID-19, their importance has become a popular topic of conversation. Japanese pharma and insurance companies have also been proactively developing the market through joint business and investment with overseas startups. Japan has been putting more effort into inviting overseas startups to Japan. Also, municipalities who are proactive about receiving foreign investment are offering various forms of support.

The webinar will provide information about business opportunities in the rapidly expanding Digital Health/Health Tech market in Japan, how to enter it, and support from government institutions.

Topics:

Trends in Japan's Digital Health/Health Tech market

Digital Health/Health Tech market Japan's medical system and anticipated changes due to COVID-19

medical system and anticipated changes due to COVID-19 Examples of Japanese local municipalities establishing advanced health data platforms

Points of consideration when Japanese pharma companies do joint business with startups

Concerns felt by Health Tech startups looking to develop market in Japan and strategy

and strategy Support structures for entering Japan (JETRO San Francisco, Hyogo Prefecture, City of Kobe )

(JETRO San Francisco, Hyogo Prefecture, ) Business support through the Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster, Japan's most advanced Life Sciences industry ecosystem

Webinar Speakers:

Ryusuke Miki , MD, MPH, Manager, Health Innovation Health Planning Division, Public Health Bureau, City of Kobe

, MD, MPH, Manager, Health Innovation Health Planning Division, Public Health Bureau, Masashi Kiyomine, Managing Partner, Kicker Ventures

Nick Hird , PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, Aikomi

, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, Aikomi Bobby Uyama , Senior Director, Frontier Business Development, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

, Senior Director, Frontier Business Development, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Takanari Yamashita , Chief Executive Director, JETRO USA

, Chief Executive Director, Masahide Azuma , Senior Coordinator, Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe

, Senior Coordinator, Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Karin Zaugg Black , International Business Protocol Liaison, Port of Seattle

Date: Feb. 11, 2021 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. (PST)

Cost: Free of Charge

Support: JETRO San Francisco, Consulate General of Japan In Seattle, Innovation Finders CapitalDetails and Registration: https://kobestartup.com/news/webinar-KTIO-HBCC-Feb11-2021/209

About Hyogo Business & Cultural Center:Based in Seattle, The Hyogo Business & Cultural Center ( www.hyogobcc.org) is an overseas office of the Hyogo prefectural government. It promotes the sister-state relationship between Hyogo and Washington through cultural, educational, and business exchange. Examples include this webinar, Japanese cultural events, collaboration with local entities, and an annual Japanese speech and skit contest.

About Kobe Trade Information Office:The Kobe Trade Information Office (KTIO) ( www.cityofkobe.org) is the U.S. branch office for the City of Kobe, Japan. Based in downtown Seattle, Washington, the KTIO was established in 1961 to promote business investment and exchange, friendship and cross-cultural exchange between the United States and Kobe.

