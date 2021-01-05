Japanese Cellulose Nanofibers Market Analysis 2020 Featuring In-depth Profiles Of 54 CNF Producers And Product Developers In Japan

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Strong government and industry funding has given Japan the world's largest cellulose nanofibers (CNF) "industry" with commercial production facilities operating across the country. Also, ambitious national targets for reducing CO2 emissions make nanocellulose particularly attractive for product development. Japan is by far the largest producer and consumer of CNF products. CNF research and development started in Japan around 2000, and more than 50 companies are seriously developing their manufacturing technologies and applications. Additional companies are also involved in government projects.

These companies produce CNF on a pre-commercial and commercial scale and produce numerous products or supply to OEMs. Several CNF-based products have come onto the market in Japan including:

Ballpoint pen ink gels.

Adult deodorizing products.

Audio equipment.

Hygiene wipes and other products.

Footwear.

Cosmetics.

Food additives.

Packaging additives.

Concrete additives.

Automotive composites.

The report contents include:

Demand for CNF in Japan .

. In-depth details on CNF production processes, materials development and products.

Production capacities for cellulose nanofiber in Japan .

. End user markets in Japan .

. Trends in cellulose nanofiber in Japan .

. In-depth profiles of 54 CNF producers and product developers in Japan .

. In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deodorant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary1.1 Why Cellulose Nanofibers?1.2 The Market in 20191.3 Future Global Market Outlook1.4 Global Cellulose Nanofibers Production1.4.1 Total Global Production Capacity 2019 for Cellulose Nanofibers1.4.2 Market Demand for Cellulose Nanofibers in Japan 2017-20191.4.3 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) Production Capacities 2019, by Producer1.4.4 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Production Capacities 20191.5 Market Challenges for Cellulose Nanofibers1.6 Cellulose Nanofibers Commercial Products 2 Cellulose Nanofibers Supply Chain in Japan3 Cellulose Nanofibers Pricing4 Cellulose Nanofibers in Composites4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Prospects4.3 Market Assessment4.4 Applications Map4.5 Product Developer Profiles 5 Cellulose Nanofibers in Automotive6 Cellulose Nanofibers in Construction7 Cellulose Nanofibers in Paper & Board Packaging8 Cellulose Nanofibers in Textiles & Apparel9 Cellulose Nanofibers in Medicine & Healthcare10 Cellulose Nanofibers in Paints & Coatings11 Cellulose Nanofibers in Aerogels12 Cellulose Nanofibers in Oil & Gas13 Cellulose Nanofibers in Filtration14 Cellulose Nanofibers in Rheology Modifiers for Cosmetics, Pharma and Food Additives15 Other Markets for Cellulose Nanofibers in Japan15.1 Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics15.1.1 Market Assessment15.1.2 Product Developer Profiles 16 Japan Cellulose Nanofibers Producer Analysis16.1 Target Markets, by Nanocellulose Producer 17 Japan Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

DIC

DKS Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products

Denso Corporation

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Fillerbank Limited

Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

Hattori Shoten K.K .

. Hokuetsu Corp.

Japan Steel Works Ltd.

KRI Inc.

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

Kusano Sakko K.K .

. Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber Co. Ltd.

Marusumi Paper Company Limited

Masuko Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Mori Machinery Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shizai Co. Ltd.

Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings

Omura Paint Co. Ltd.

Onkyo Corporation

Osaka Gas

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Ripro Corporation

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd.

Seiko PMC

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Shinwa Kako K.K.

Starlite Co. Ltd.

Sugino Machine Limited

TS Tech Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd.

Tentok Paper Co. Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Ube Industries Ltd.

Unitika Co. Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5tk8

