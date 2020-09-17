Japan's Telecoms Industry 2020 And The Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Telecoms Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Japanese telecommunications industry to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Japanese telecommunications market is the third-largest market in the world by revenue with three large fixed and mobile network operators that invested heavily in towers and fibre infrastructure over the past two decades despite an overall market underpinned by low economic and population growth. Growing mobile phone penetration and high fixed broadband take-up among households will fuel future growth over the next five years.This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Japanese telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key report benefits:

Benefit from the latest market opportunities

Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks

Gain insights on emerging trends supporting, enhancing or disrupting your activities in the market

Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.

Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market

Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments

Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Operators Profiles

The Japan Telecommunications Industry Report, 2020-2025 includes a comprehensive review of the Japanese market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics1.1 Japan Population1.2 Japan Households1.3 Japan's GDP 2 COVID-19 Impact 3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-20253.1 Market Overview3.2 Japan's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-20193.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-20253.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025 4 Telecommunications Operators Profile4.1 NTT Profile4.1.1 NTT Revenue and EBITDA Mix4.1.1 NTT Subsidiaries Revenue Breakdown4.1.2 NTT Docomo Revenue and EBITDA Mix4.2 KDDI Profile4.2.1 KDDI Revenue and EBITDA Mix4.3 Softbank Profile4.3.1 Softbank Corporation Revenue and EBITDA Mix4.4 Rakuten Mobile Profile4.4.1 Rakuten Mobile4.4.2 Rakuten Communications Platform4.4.3 Rakuten Embraces Operator-as-a-Service Model4.5 Other Companies Profiles4.5.1 Internet Initiative Japan4.5.2 Sony Network Communications Inc (So-Net)4.5.3 JTOWER 5 Mobile Market5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-20255.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014-20195.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014-20195.1.3 Japan Smartphone Share, 20195.1.4 Japan Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2019-20255.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-20255.2.1 Historical Japan Mobile Service Revenue, 2014-20195.2.2 Mobile Service Revenue Forecast, 2018-20255.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-20195.3 Spectrum Holdings5.3.1 Spectrum Pricing and Regulation5.3.2 5G Development and Launches5.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis5.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends5.5 Mobile Speed Tests5.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests5.6 Internet of Things (IoT) 6 Broadband Market6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-20196.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018-2025 7 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments7.1 Fixed Infrastructure7.1.1 Government Plans7.1.2 Submarine Cables7.2 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape7.2.1 Getting Ready for 5G7.2.2 Tower Density Benchmark7.3 Telco Infrastructure Comparative 8 Thematics / Opportunities8.1 Increasing Scale - Consolidation8.2 Growing Scope - Cross-Industry8.2.1 e-Commerce8.2.2 Content and IPTV8.3 New Telecoms Operating Model8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples8.4 5G Developments8.4.1 5G Overview8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range8.4.3 5G OpenRAN8.4.4 Beyond 5G 9 Telco M&A Transaction Database 10 Methodology

Companies Mentioned

e-Mobile

Internet Initiative Japan

JCom

JTower

KDDI

NTT

NTT Docomo

NTT Data

Sony-Net

Softbank

Willcom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5m2s8

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japans-telecoms-industry-2020-and-the-impact-of-covid-19-301133149.html

SOURCE Research and Markets