Japan Managed Security Services (MSS) Industry Forecast To 2023 - Enterprises Shifting To The Cloud And MSSPs To Help Protect These Multi-cloud Environments

The Japanese managed security services (MSS) market, recording a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 14% in 2018, is the largest in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.There were several key market drivers in 2018: increased general information technology (IT) investment in Japanese enterprises for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games; Japanese enterprise spending shifting to an as a service' instead of on-premise' model (despite on-premise being the major revenue contributor); lack of security expertise among the internal IT teams.In terms of MSS segmentation, customer-premises equipment (CPE)-based management and monitoring services (MMS) accounted for a majority of the revenue in the Japanese market in 2018. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical continued to be the largest spender in 2018. BFSI companies have always been proactive in adopting effective cybersecurity solutions, and this is expected to continue driving MSS spending in this vertical.As a major industrial nation globally, Japan will witness IT-OT convergence as one of its growth trends. The need to protect both IT and operational technology (OT) environments is expected to boost the adoption of MSS solutions that address this requirement. Internet of Things (IoT) security considerations are also expected to drive the sector.In terms of the competitive landscape, home-grown local Japanese managed security service providers (MSSPs) are expected to continue driving the market, as there are many regulatory and compliance hurdles posed by both Japanese enterprises and the government for the foreign MSSPs.In addition to providing a market growth analysis, this study highlights the key drivers in the managed security services market. These include: persistent lack of cybersecurity professionals; the proliferation of cyberattacks and a growing threat landscape for enterprises and governments; growing risk and security awareness among end-users in the APAC region; and government support for cybersecurity development and adoption.Market trends are analyzed from 2017 to 2023, taking 2018 as the base year. MSS is the key focus area of this study. The vertical segmentation includes government, BFSI, service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors (including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, eGaming, eCommerce, and BPOs).Companies mentioned in the total MSS market's competitive landscape include IBM, IIJ, KDDI, LAC, MBSD, NEC, NRI Secure, NTT, Symantec, Unisys, and other smaller MSSPs. Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? If yes, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate

Which are the key services adopted by customers in the market?

How is the competitive landscape in Japan ?

? Will MSSPs be replaced by new trends such as insourcing and cloud-based security services?

How will the market evolve in the next 5 years?

