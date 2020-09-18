Japan Cancer Oncology Drug Therapeutics Market Sales Size Offers US$ 15 Billion Opportunity With 1600 Drug In Clinical Trials

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Japan Cancer Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" Report Highlights:

Japan Cancer Drug Market Opportunity: > US$ 15 Billion by 2025

by 2025 Insight on Cancer Drugs In Clinical Trials: 360 Drugs

Ongoing Clinical Trials for Cancer Drugs: 1600 Trials

Marketed Cancer Drug Clinical Insight by Companies & Indication: 141 Drugs

Cancer Drug Price, Dosage & Sales Insight: 250 Graphs

Cancer Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

Japan in the past few years have been observing influx in the record of novel oncology drugs that have been approved and getting used to treat millions of patients that are suffering from any type of cancer. All the treatment guidelines that were available in the country with respect to oncology drug approval has been transformed and changed in a way such that maximum benefits should reach to the cancer patients. Oncology sector in the country despite of late entry into the market has high levels of pipeline activity and technological advancement to drive the market at an accelerated speed. All the barriers that were in the market for a long period of time has been abolished, leading to the acceptance of the market that is full-fledged with respect to growing trends and opportunities for the payers and the stakeholders.

As the market of cancer drugs in Japan is growing, the treatment options for the patient population is increasing at an accelerated rate which is estimated to be highest for any market in the entire Asia-Pacific. Also, the increasing opportunities in the market is also leading to influx of the large number of patients from other neighboring countries, leading to substantial rise in the market revenue and size. The impact of the market is such high that the spending levels for the market has raised in the past few years, developing a trend that is further expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years.

Over the past few decades, scientific advancement to reach to the cancer patients is the priority of the Japanese government. The diagnostics, infrastructure and reimbursement, and other several advantages provided by the Japanese cancer drug market are some of the parameters that have been causing the market to expand at a rate that was unimaginable few years ago. Several different novel cancer drugs in the Japan got launched in the country in the past few years and it is estimated that the increase in spending on the cancer medicine will continue to increase the supportive and therapeutics care, leading to influx of more cancer drugs in the respective market.

As per the report findings for Japan Cancer Drug Market, spending of the revenue in Japan is mostly concentrated towards the cancer types that have been prevailing badly in the country. The future list prices and the sales record of various cancer drugs in Japan is estimated to cross the sales record of the past. Some of the factors that have been leading to substantial growth of the market in few decades is the advancement in the technology and the use of information for conquering the stalled research and development process. All this is estimated to impact the cancer drug market and the costs of the drug in Japan over the next decade. On example of the technology in the country with respect to technology advancement is the emergence of markets such as cancer organoids, gene editing, and many others. It is estimated to improve every aspect of the market which the researchers have been facing difficultly in achieving. Overall, the cancer drug market in Japan is estimated to reach numerous billion dollars in the coming years, leveraging the country to be the most dominant cancer drug market in Asia.

Table of Contents

1. Japan Cancer Drug Market Insight

1.1 Overview

1.2 Current Market Scenario

2. Japan - Cancer Prevalence & Statistics

2.1 Overview

2.2 By Cancer Type

2.2.1 Colorectum Cancer

2.2.2 Lung Cancer

2.2.3 Stomach Cancer

2.2.4 Prostate Cancer

2.2.5 Breast Cancer

2.3 By Gender & Age

3. Japan - Drug Approval & Regulation Landscape

3.1 Japan - Drug Regulatory Agencies

3.1.1 Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare (MHLW)

3.1.2 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

3.2 Drug Approval Process

3.2.1 New Drug Approval (NDA) Application Process

3.2.2 Generic Drug approval Process

3.2.3 Orphan Drug Approval

4. Japan - Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Policies

4.1 Drug Pricing in Japan

4.1.1 Pricing of New Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Pricing of Generics & Biosimilars

4.2 Reimbursement Policies

5. Japan Cancer Drug Market - Clinical Insight

5.1 By Phase

5.2 By Status

5.3 By Cancer Type

5.3.1 Breast Cancer

5.3.2 Colorectal Cancer

5.3.3 Prostate Cancer

5.3.4 Lung Cancer

5.3.5 Stomach Cancer

6. Japan Breast Cancer Drug Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 HER2 inhibitors

6.1.1 Herceptin

6.1.2 Kadcyla

6.1.3 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)

6.1.4 Enhertu (Antibody Drug Conjugate)

6.1.5 Tykerb (Lapatinib)

6.2 Hormone Therapy

6.2.1 Letrozole

6.2.2 Anastrazole (Arimidex)

6.2.3 Megestrol

6.2.4 Faslodax (Fulvestrant)

6.2.5 Toremifene

6.2.6 Exemestane (Aromasin)

6.3 CDK 4/6 Inhibitors

6.3.1 Verzenio (Abemaciclib)

6.3.2 Ibrance

7. Japan Prostate Cancer Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

7.1 Patented Drugs

7.1.1 Xtandi (Enzalutamide)

7.1.2 Erleada (Apalutamide)

7.1.3 Nubeqa

7.1.4 Xofigo (Radium Ra 223 dichloride)

7.2 Generic Drugs

7.2.1 Abiraterone

7.2.2 Bicalutamide

7.2.3 Nilutamide

7.2.4 Flutamide

8. Japan Lung Cancer Drug Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

8.1 Patented Drugs

8.1.1 Alimta (Pemetrexed)

8.1.2 Alecensa (Alectinib)

8.1.3 Gilotrif

8.1.4 Lorbrena

8.1.5 Portrazza (Necitimumab)

8.1.6 Rozlytrek

8.1.7 Tagrisso

8.1.8 Vizimpro (Dacomitinib)

8.1.9 Xalkori (Crizotinib)

8.1.10 Zykadia (Certinib)

8.2 Generic Drugs

8.2.1 Vinorelbine

9. Japan Colorectum Cancer Drug Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Patented drugs

9.1.1 Lonsurf

9.1.2 Vectibix (Panitumumab)

9.1.3 Zaltrap

9.2 Generic Drugs

9.2.1 Irinotecan

9.2.2 Oxaliplatin

10. Other Leading Cancer Drugs - Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

10.1 Avastin (Bevacizumab)

10.2 Mabthera/Rituxan

10.3 Tecentriq

10.4 Opdivo

10.5 Revlimid

10.6 Keytruda

10.7 Imbruvica

11. Japan Cancer Biosimilar Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

11.1 Biosimilar of Avastin

11.2 Biosimilars of Herceptin

11.3 Rituxan's Biosimilar

12. Japan Cancer Drugs Market Dynamics

12.1 Market Drivers

12.2 Challenges to Overcome

13. Japan Cancer Drug Market Future Outlook

14. Japan Cancer Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

14.1 Research

14.2 Preclinical

14.3 Clinical

14.4 Phase-I

14.5 Phase-I/II

14.6 Phase-II

14.7 Phase-II/III

14.8 Phase-III

14.9 Preregistration

14.10 Registered

15. Japan Marketed Cancer Drug Clinical Insight by Companies & Indication

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Regional Companies

16.1.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

16.1.2 Daiichi Sankyo

16.1.3 Kyowa Kirin

16.1.4 Mitsubishi Taneba Pharma Co.

16.1.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

16.1.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

16.1.7 Astellas Pharma

16.2 Multinational Company

16.2.1 Novartis

16.2.2 Amgen

16.2.3 Eli Lilly

16.2.4 Merck

16.2.5 Pfizer

16.2.6 GlaxoSmithKline

16.2.7 Roche

