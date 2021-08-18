Japan Awards It's Fifth Patent To Lleida.net

MADRID, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Patent Office (JPO) has awarded Lleida.net a new patent, this time for its method for the certification of electronic mail containing a recognized electronic signature on the part or a telecommunications operator.

This is the 206th patent obtained by the company, whose inventions have been recognized by the authorities of more than 63 countries in the five continents.

To date, this is the fifth patent Lleida.net has received in Japan.

" Japan continues to be a market of the future. The countries in the region are a key element of our worldwide expansion strategy," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

Last July, the company received a new patent from the Hong Kong authorities in China.

For Lleida.net, R&D, internationalization and a defensive intellectual property police are pillars of its medium-term strategy.

Just this week, five African countries signed contracts with the company to distribute the company's entire catalog of signature, notification and registered electronic contracting products through their national postal services.

With these contracts, there are now 11 public postal services around the world that rely on the Spanish listed company.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.

