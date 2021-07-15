Janus International Announces New Service Offering, 'Facilitate'

Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) ("Janus"), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage industry, today announced its newest service offering, Facilitate, to complement the company's suite of self-storage solutions.

Led by industry veteran, David Alexander, and a team of on-staff project managers, Facilitate provides holistic services for optimizing and maintaining self-storage facilities while also offering a planned maintenance program to help offset the costs of repairs.

At the head of the new division, David Alexander has over 30 years of experience in the overhead door industry and comes to Janus with a wealth of knowledge in manufacturer to end-user direct relationships. Mr. Alexander has spent the majority of his career focused on facilities with large national retailers and has developed strong business relationships within the industry.

Commenting on the new division, Janus's CEO, Ramey Jackson, said: "We're very excited to add Facilitate to our service platform and extend our customers the best in class facilities maintenance solution on the market today. Facilitate represents Janus's continued commitment to being a complete solutions provider for the self-storage industry and will furnish facility owners and managers with the business benefits that come from trusting the maintenance of their physical assets to leading experts in the self-storage industry."

Esteemed for its rapid response and reliable workmanship, Facilitate is focused on excellence of oversight on services including repairing leaky faucets, broken windows, fencing and gates to plumbing, mechanical, electrical and lighting as well as assuring ADA compliance. For the full list of services offered by Facilitate please visit: www.janusintl.com/self-storage/facilitate.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONALJanus International Group, Inc. ( www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the benefits and cost savings related to Janus's new Facilitate division. When used in this communication, words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, as they relate to the management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Janus's management, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Janus's reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks of the self-storage industry; (ii) the highly competitive nature of the self-storage industry and Janus's ability to compete therein; (iii) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (iv) cyber incidents or directed attacks that could result in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; and (v) the risk that the demand outlook for Janus's products may not be as strong as anticipated.

There can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Janus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Janus and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Janus. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Janus or other matters and attributable to Janus or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above and under the heading "Risk Factors" in Janus's final prospectus filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021 and in Janus's other filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005296/en/