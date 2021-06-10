JanOne Engages DC Consulting LLC For Government And Private Sector Initiatives

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company focused on developing treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties, today announced that it has engaged the services of DC Consulting LLC, a strategy and management consulting firm specializing in government affairs, regulatory guidance, marketing strategy, and public relations services relating to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, drug policy and prevention, law enforcement, and building healthy communities.

DC Consulting was founded by former public officials James W. Carroll, Jr. and Uttam Dhillon. Mr. Carroll most recently served as the Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, a position he held since 2018. Earlier, he served as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, General Counsel in the Office of Management and Budget, and as Deputy White House Counsel. Mr. Dhillon recently served as Director of INTERPOL Washington. He previously served as the Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration and as Deputy White House Counsel. Earlier, he held senior posts at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.

"The consulting services of DC Consulting LLC, led by renowned former national drug enforcement officials, will be a tremendous asset in our mission to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions for conditions that cause pain," said Tony Isaac, President and Chief Executive Officer of JanOne. "JAN101, our sustained release sodium nitrite tablet, has demonstrated positive data in Phase 2a clinical trials, with Phase 2b trials expected to begin in the near future for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD). Other potential indications for JAN101 include diabetic neuropathy, wound healing, and vascular inflammation. By alleviating disease-associated pain at the source, JAN101 may be an impactful solution in the war on prescription opioid abuse."

Mr. Carroll said, "JanOne aims to be a leader in effective and safe pain management by always putting the needs of patients as a top priority."

Mr. Dhillon added, "We are excited to be working with the innovative team at JanOne. Reducing the need for prescription opioids is a critical step in combatting the opioid epidemic."

Under terms of the engagement, DC Consulting will assist JanOne in establishing and maintaining key contacts with relevant federal and state governmental entities and public and private organizations. The firm will also advise JanOne on relevant federal legislation and make strategic recommendations consistent with the Company's business objectives.

About JanOne

JanOne (JAN) - Get Report is focused on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. By alleviating pain at the source, JanOne aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The company is also exploring solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease ("PAD"), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans. JAN101 demonstrated positive results in a Phase 2a clinical trial, and Phase 2b trials are expected to begin in the near future. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education for PAD, associated vascular conditions and neuropathic pain. For more information, visit www.janone.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, including statements relating to the commencement of Phase 2b trials, whether there are other indications for JAN101, and whether JAN101 may be an impactful solution in the war on prescription opioid abuse. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "aims," "may," "expects," "expected," "potential," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. JanOne may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases, and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 and other SEC filings (available at http://www.sec.gov). JanOne undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations & Media Contact IR@Janone.com1 (800) 400-2247

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/janone-engages-dc-consulting-llc-for-government-and-private-sector-initiatives-301309987.html

SOURCE JanOne Inc.