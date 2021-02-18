Jane Palmieri Of Dow And Mojdeh Poul Of 3M Elected To Stanley Black & Decker Board Of Directors

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report today announced that Jane Palmieri, President of Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure for Dow and Mojdeh Poul, Executive Vice President, Health Care Business Group for 3M, have been elected to the company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to add these two highly talented business leaders to our Board who each have a unique set of skills and perspectives that will significantly strengthen our team, particularly in this era of heightened focus on ESG and health and safety," said Stanley Black & Decker Chairman George W. Buckley. "Both Jane and Mojdeh have extensive experience leading global businesses and operations, backed by their strong engineering base and mindset. The Board looks forward to their contributions toward advancing and supporting the company's long-term growth trajectory and focus on delivering top-quartile financial performance, innovation and elevating its commitment to social responsibility."

In her current role at Dow, Palmieri oversees an industry-leading portfolio of businesses, including Polyurethanes, Chlor-Alkali & Vinyl, Construction Chemicals and Industrial Solutions. In addition, she has executive oversight for the company's business in Asia Pacific. Palmieri has held a variety of accelerating leadership positions in her 25 years with Dow, including the company's building and construction, automotive and solar businesses. Palmieri earned her bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Virginia Polytech Institute and State University, and she has been recognized for her ongoing sustainability contributions with Green Building & Design's prestigious Women in Sustainability Leadership Award.

Poul currently leads 3M's Health Care Business Group, serving the global healthcare industry through medical solutions, oral care, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, and food safety businesses. Poul joined 3M in 2011 and has held global leadership roles across the organization, including Executive Vice President of Safety and Graphics Business Group, President of 3M Canada and Vice President of Infection Prevention Division. Prior to 3M, Poul held leadership roles of increasing responsibility with Medtronic and Boston Scientific, two leading global medical technology companies. Poul earned a bachelor's and master's in mechanical engineering from the University of Louisville and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was most recently recognized through Modern Healthcare's 2020 list of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare and Healthcare Technology Report's Top 25 Women Leaders in Medical Devices of 2021.

