Jana D. Bingman MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

NORMAN, Okla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jana D. Bingman MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist for her outstanding contributions to the Healthcare industry, her dedication to serving patients, and her professional excellence as a Training Director at the University Of Oklahoma.

Having garnered 12 years of notable achievements in her field, Dr. Bingman has established a laudable reputation for her expertise in child and adolescent psychiatry, more specifically complex psychiatric and psychosocial issues. As a board-certified Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, Dr. Bingman also has special training in mood disorders. She is currently diagnosing and treating patients at OU Physicians, the University of Oklahoma- Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Schusterman Center Clinic. She is part of one of Oklahoma's largest physician group and practices in the Department of Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. In addition to her clinical role, Dr. Bingman is a Clinical Director at "Positive Changes," where she helps children with acute problems, as well as trains fellows, and engages in inpatient work at Parkside Hospital.

Throughout her distinguished and diverse career, Dr. Bingman began as a high school teacher working in the public school system for 17 years. She taught grades 7-12 and gained a true understanding of adolescents and teens. She decided to turn her love of helping children into a medical career. Dr. Bingman is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. She went on to complete a general psychiatry residency at the Dallas County Hospital District DBA Parkland, followed by a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at the University of Utah School of Medicine. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Bingman is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology and the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology (Adolescent).

To remain aware of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Bingman maintains active memberships with the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatry Association. She is affiliated with the Children's Hospital at St. Francis, Laureate Psychiatric Clinic & Hospital, Select Specialty Hospital-Tulsa, St. Francis Heart Hospital, and St. Francis Hospital.

For her exceptional service and teachings, she received a Teaching Award for residents and was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society. She has received recognition in her field from her peers and today, for her passion and dedication to patient care, she holds the title of Patient Preferred Psychiatrist for 2020.

A proud mother, Dr. Bingman has two daughters. She dedicates her success to Dr. Doug Grey.

