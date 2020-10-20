JAN-PRO Of Utah Launches Its "Pay It Forward Franchise Opportunity" To Award Franchises To Struggling Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JAN-PRO of Utah, the Regional Franchise Developer is hoping to help Utahns who are struggling by providing a franchise at no-cost to deserving Utah residents.

The owners of JAN-PRO of Utah, are launching Elevate1Life, a non-profit that will award franchise licenses throughout the next year to people who are looking to change their lives for the better. The first franchise will be awarded to a Utah veteran.

"Not only is it the right thing to do to help our Veterans, but personally, my Father served and 2 of my Brothers (Rob & Ron) served during the Vietnam war era," said JAN-PRO of Utah President Tom Richter. "In fact, Rob was wounded and almost died in Vietnam, so the sentiments and support with the Veteran Community runs strong in our family."

With tens of thousands of people including veterans unemployed in the state, JAN-PRO hopes to find eligible candidates who are currently unemployed or underemployed to give their life a kick start.

"We have always wanted to be more involved in the community," said JAN-PRO of Utah President Tom Richter. "Our culture is to donate time, money, and volunteer hours throughout Utah, and this is another way we can give back in a greater way during this unprecedented time. My inspiration comes directly from JAN-PRO's founder Jacques Lapointe who was motivated to help people create a better life for them and their families via our Franchise model."

Elevate1Life along with JAN-PRO of Utah will review applications and determine the winning franchise owners. The first winner will be announced on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. In addition to being awarded a franchise license, winners will receive additional support and services from the following community partners: The Mill @ Salt Lake Community College, Veterans Business Resource Center (VBRC), EDCUtah, GOED, Salt Lake Chamber, Mission Six Zero / Warrior Rising, Utah Black Chamber, South Valley Chamber, Zions Bank, Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), Suazo Business Center, Associated General Contractors of Utah, e-2 Total Solutions and BP Media.

"This opportunity is not only about giving someone a hand up during this difficult time, but it is truly about creating leaders in our community," said Richter. "We will be offering the winners leadership and entrepreneurial education, along with cleaning training to help them learn and grow with this opportunity."

JAN-PRO of Utah is taking on the responsibility of keeping Utahns safe and businesses clean. While the brand has always placed importance on a clean and healthy workspace, now more than ever Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting is emphasizing to building owners how important it is to take action and keep workspaces clean in order to help protect their employees and provide that "Peace of Mind" knowing they have done everything in their power to help take care of their employees, tenants and clients.

"We have seen a major increase in request for special Cleaning & Disinfecting services during this pandemic. We are on the frontlines helping businesses combat COVID-19. Now is the time to join JAN-PRO to help our community," said Richter.

To view the rules and regulations and apply for the opportunity please visit Elevate1life.org.

The deadline to submit for the November selection process is October 30 th.

About Jan-Pro Cleaning & DisinfectingFounded in 1991, by Jacques Lapointe, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting is the largest commercial cleaning franchise in the country with over 8,000 small business owners. In Utah there are 70 of these business owners who provide the cleaning services in Utah. The commercial cleaning brand culture is built on trust, reliability and excellence in cleaning. Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting requires its franchise owners to complete extensive training on Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting brand standards, the latest technologies, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting branded programs, and the latest cleaning techniques and a checklist of services. The combination of proprietary processes like the Enviroshield ® disinfecting process — the same cleaning process used to sanitize hospital operating rooms — an extensive cleaning regimen each visit, and ongoing training keep the Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting brand the leader in commercial cleaning. For more information, please visit https://jan-pro.com/utah

