Jamul Casino® Voted Winner Of Five "San Diego's Best" Awards

JAMUL, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diegans agree that Jamul Casino is one of San Diego's top destinations for exceptional entertainment, outstanding cuisine, and exquisite events. The Casino was honored as the winner in five (5) categories of the San Diego Union-Tribune's 24 th annual Reader's Poll. The Poll reflects the voting audience's selections for the best products and services in San Diego, covering everything from restaurants to nightlife, retail, real estate, financial services, and more. The winners earn the right to be called " San Diego's Best." This year, votes were collected between May 11 and June 9, 2020, with winners announced on August 23, 2020. This is the third year in just four years since opening that Jamul Casino has been named among " San Diego's Best," bringing home a personal best of five (5) awards.

Jamul Casino's 2020 " San Diego's Best" winners included:

Best Entertainment Venue for JIVe Lounge (third consecutive year)

for JIVe Lounge (third consecutive year) Best Nightclub for JIVe Lounge (second consecutive year)

for JIVe Lounge (second consecutive year) Best Sports Bar for Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (third consecutive year)

for Sports Pub (third consecutive year) Best Chinese Restaurant for Emerald Chinese Cuisine

for Emerald Chinese Cuisine Best Place to Get Married for the recently debuted The Rooftop at Jamul Casino

Jamul Casino was also named a "Favorite" in numerous categories, including Best Local Casino, Loosest Slots, Best Place to Work, Best Casino Buffet, Best Casino Restaurant (non-buffet), Best Live Music Venue, Best Pho/Noodle House, Best Steakhouse, Best Hamburger, Best Bartender (five from Jamul Casino) , Best Chef (three from Jamul Casino) , and Best Restaurant Server (five from Jamul Casino).

Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, states, "We are honored that San Diegans voted Jamul Casino ' San Diego's Best' five times over. These are absolutely the most meaningful awards we could receive because they reflect the opinions of our neighbors and guests, and demonstrate the outstanding performance of team Jamul. Thank you, San Diego!"

Jamul Casino made its first appearance on the " San Diego's Best" list in 2018, earning two (2) awards for JIVe Lounge and Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub. Last year, the two destinations earned four (4) awards. Emerald Chinese Cuisine and The Rooftop debuted on the " San Diego's Best" list this year, helping the Casino to bring home its all-time best of five (5) awards.

About Jamul CasinoOpened in 2016, the Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million, award-winning Casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

Media Contact: Beth BingerBCIpr 619-987-6658 beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamul-casino-voted-winner-of-five-san-diegos-best-awards-301117528.html

SOURCE Jamul Casino