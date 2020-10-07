Jamul Casino® Announces Annual Fall Philanthropy And Community Outreach Campaigns

JAMUL, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jamul Indian Village of California (JIV) and Jamul Casino have announced the signature events for their annual fall philanthropy and community outreach campaigns. Philanthropy events include a Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser in October and their annual Veterans Day event on November 6, 2020 with California State Assemblyman, Randy Voepel. This year's key Community Outreach effort is a sponsorship of the San Diego International Film Festival. Every fall, JIV and the Casino spotlight several worthy causes, and work to raise money, support, and awareness of the issues. Last year, the Tribe and Casino donated more than $135,000 to local and national non-profits. Jamul Casino's annual fall philanthropy drive and community outreach campaign are part of the Tribe and Casino's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and organizations that are seeking to change lives in San Diego.

Breast Cancer Awareness MonthAs part of its efforts to raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer research, Jamul Casino will be inviting Casino guests to donate to this cause, and matching their donations. Throughout the month of October, patrons of Jamul Casino can drop slot tickets into a designated drum at the Casino entrance. Jamul Casino will match the dollar value of all slot tickets, up to $10,000. In November, Jamul Casino will present a check to the American Cancer Society, an organization which funds and conducts research, shares expert information, supports patients, and spreads the word about prevention for all types of cancers, including breast cancer.

Veterans DayJamul Casino will host its third annual Veterans Day luncheon on Friday, November 6, 2020 on The Rooftop. California State Assemblyman, Randy Voepel, will be present to help pay tribute to more than 30 JIV and Casino team members who have served in the military. JIV will also present a $10,000 donation to Strategic Alliance for Veteran Integration (SAVI). Every year, SAVI helps thousands of transitioning service members navigate their VA benefits, and assists with reintegration to civilian life with ongoing, whole-person support and custom programs.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village of California, states, "Our annual Veterans Day luncheon is one of our honored traditions. Native Americans serve in the military at a higher rate than any other nationality. Recognizing the courage, service and sacrifice these men and women have made on our behalf is both humbling and inspiring. It is truly an honor to partner with SAVI to help serve these very-deserving heroes."

San Diego International Film FestivalAs part of its community outreach efforts, Jamul Casino will also sponsor this year's San Diego International Film Festival, presented by the San Diego Film Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. The event will be held October 15-18, 2020, with film screenings taking place online and via drive-in. Jamul Casino's $20,000 sponsorship includes: Culinary Cinema Presenting Sponsor, Filmmaker Awards Supporting Sponsor, and American Indian Film Track Co-Sponsor. The sponsorship helps advance the Foundation's mission to use the transformative experience of film to explore issues of global impact, to create dialog, and ultimately to develop empathy and understanding in an increasingly diverse and complex world.

Additionally, for the past several years, Ms. Pinto has served on the San Diego International Film Festival's Native American Advisory Board. This group is tasked with viewing the entries by Native American filmmakers, and selecting the top films to be screened during the festival. Ms. Pinto explains, "Showcasing American Indian cinema is important as it helps us preserve our culture and we are proud that the San Diego International Film Festival is hosting Native films." She continues, "Tribal people are natural storytellers, and telling these stories through a film helps bring those stories to life."

About Jamul CasinoOpened in 2016, the Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million, award-winning Casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

Media Contact: Beth BingerBCIpr619-987-6658 beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamul-casino-announces-annual-fall-philanthropy-and-community-outreach-campaigns-301148094.html

SOURCE Jamul Casino