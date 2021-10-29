Jamielynn M. Hanam-Jahr, DDS Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamielynn M. Hanam-Jahr, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for her exceptional work in the dental field.

Dr. Hanam-Jahr began her career working as a critical care nurse. After about four years, she switched career paths to a more detailed and artistic healthcare, pursuing dentistry instead. She has never regretted the switch, and takes pride in providing the best possible care for every patient in her practice. She is one of a select few dentists in the country who has advanced institute-level training in aesthetic dentistry. She loves seeing the incredible transformations people make when they feel confident about their new smile.

With twenty-six years in dental practice, Dr. Hanam-Jahr has helped patients with a wide range of issues. In her current capacity, she practices dentistry at her private practice, Beverly Hills Aesthetic Dentistry. She began practicing in 1995 and bought her first dental practice in 2001 and a second practice in 2017, both in Beverly Hills, California.

She believes in treating every patient with integrity and compassion, providing them with the comfort, function, and aesthetics they deserve. Services offered include teeth whitening, veneers, tooth-like fillings, orthodontic treatment, crowns, bridges, and implants. She sees patients of all ages, including children, and believes in providing extremely thorough, comfortable treatment.

She attended undergraduate school at Duquesne University, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She then attended Louisiana State University Medical Center School of Dentistry, earning her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 1995. She is a graduate of the LSU Cosmetic Continuum and the Pacific Aesthetic Continuum live courses. She holds certifications in Standard Laser Proficiency from the Academy of Laser Dentistry, Invisalign, Six Month Smiles (Adult Cosmetic Orthodontics), Botox, dermal fillers for bruxism and orofacial pain/TMJ treatment from the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, Pinhole Surgical Technique, Lumineers, Snap-on Smile, and Dental Sleep Medicine.

She is an active member of the AACD, AAFE, ALD, AGD, ADA, CDA, LADS, AADSM, AAOSH, and Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity. She gives back to the community by donating dentistry to restore the smiles of domestic violence survivors in partnership with the Give Back A Smile Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry of which she has been a member since 1999.

In her time off, Dr. Hanam-Jahr enjoys cooking and listening to music. She plays 4 instruments and dedicates much of her free time to playing the piano. She is married and has two adult children and adopted pets.

For more information, please visit www.mybeverlyhillsdentist.com

