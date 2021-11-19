Jamie Kay Helps Parents Navigate The Black Friday Sales With Pre-Styled Looks And A Sneak Peek For VIPs

As part of their commitment to their community of parents, heirloom childrenswear brand Jamie Kay have taken a thoughtful approach to Black Friday

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular childrenswear brand Jamie Kay is taking a different approach to Black Friday this year, providing a Black Friday Lookbook, and VIP access to a sneak peek of their sale items for a fuss-free shopping experience. Thanks to their Black Friday Lookbook, parents can shop with ease. Rather than sifting through sale items, they can see them styled to perfection, making it quick and easy to pick a stunning holiday outfit for their little ones.

The run-up to Christmas is a busy time for all parents, so the popular brand wanted to give mums and dads one less thing to think about. By providing them with looks chosen and styled by the team, shoppers can quickly pick out a gorgeous outfit for their little one but still benefit from the Black Friday discounts.

The Lookbook will be available to parents everywhere on Wednesday 24th November NZT but fans of the brand will get a sneak peek 24 hours ahead of Black Friday.

"We wanted to reward members of our Facebook group with exclusive access to our Lookbook."

The Jamie Kay team explain.

Jamie Kay clothes are produced to be heirloom quality, and the team designs every one of their garments with the same care and dedication. Their commitment to creating stunning timeless designs in muted palettes, beautiful prints and fabrics means Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to get the same whimsical Jamie Kay look for less.

The Jamie Kay team prides itself on creating high-quality looks that transcend seasons and make great hand-me-downs.

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to pick up those coveted pieces you have had your eye on for the last couple weeks and at a fraction of the cost. Be quick because these pieces won't last long.

For exclusive access to the Jamie Kay Black Friday Lookbook, parents should sign up to the Jamie Kay email list or request access to their VIP Facebook page .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamie-kay-helps-parents-navigate-the-black-friday-sales-with-pre-styled-looks-and-a-sneak-peek-for-vips-301421410.html

SOURCE Jamie Kay