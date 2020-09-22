Jamie Foxx To Star In BetMGM's New Brand Campaign

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, the market-leading sports betting and online gaming platform, is proud to announce that Academy and GRAMMY Award winner Jamie Foxx will star in the company's new ad campaign. The multitalented sensation, who has conquered the worlds of comedy, film, and music, is now also the face of BetMGM's new The King of Sportsbooks campaign.

Foxx will star in a variety of traditional and social media advertisements for BetMGM. For their first brand campaign together, The King of Sportsbooks, made in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny New York, BetMGM showcases the excitement that comes with sports betting. The campaign will roll out in the coming weeks featuring a video ad, with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas as the canvas. The ad creates a "sitting on the edge of your seat" experience by combining the magic of sports brought to life on the Fountains, with the surrealism of Foxx levitating above water.

"Jamie is an exceptional talent and we're proud to have him partner with us on our new campaign for BetMGM," said BetMGM's Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost. " The King of Sportsbooks campaign is the next step in the evolution of the BetMGM brand and Jamie brings a unique ability to tell our story in an incredibly creative and entertaining way. BetMGM exists at the intersection of sports and entertainment and Jamie fits this positioning perfectly; we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the BetMGM family."

Jamie Foxx is an award-winning actor, singer, and comedian. He recently won "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture" at the NAACP Image Awards and received a SAG Award nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role" for his performance in Just Mercy. Foxx can currently be seen in Netflix's Project Power, which launched on August 14, and is a starring voice in Disney/Pixar's upcoming feature Soul set for release on November 20.

Available for download on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop, BetMGM leverages an exclusive betting engine that allows sports fans to place bets quickly and with ease and is accessible in seven states, with plans to be live in 11 by the end of 2020. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGMBetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform by BetMGM LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com.

About MGM Resorts InternationalMGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About GVC HoldingsGVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalize on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

