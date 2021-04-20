Jamie Condie, Former President, BD USA And Canada, Joins CareSimple Board Of Directors

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSimple™, the platform simplifying remote patient monitoring (RPM) for virtually all patients, today announced that Jamie Condie, former president, BD USA and Canada, has joined the company's board of directors. He brings to the role extensive healthcare leadership, sales and marketing experience, knowledge that he has gained from his 20 plus years working in the sector.

Jamie Condie recently retired as president, BD USA and Canada, where he was responsible for spearheading strategy and growth. Other positions at the multinational medical technology company include serving as the vice president and general manager of Diagnostic Systems, Infection Prevention and Management and Diagnostic Systems, Molecular Diagnostics/GeneOhm divisions. He joined BD in 2002 as the director of the diabetes business, becoming president of BD, Canada in 2004. Previously, Jamie held key senior positions in sales, marketing, operations and finance at tier-one consumer packaged goods companies with responsibilities for both domestic and international markets. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University in Montreal.

"The CareSimple team is thrilled to welcome Jamie Condie to our board of directors as we're poised for strong growth in this booming market projected to surpass $100B by 2025," said Michel Nadeau, CEO and chairman of CareSimple. "Jamie's impressive background serving in a leadership position at medical technology company BD, coupled with his deep sales and marketing knowledge, are the perfect complement to our team to help manage our growth. We look forward to leveraging his extensive medical device expertise and network as we solidify our roadmap for expanding our remote patient monitoring footprint in North America and overseas."

CareSimple's reputation for simplifying RPM is accomplished by removing many of the technical challenges commonly found with remote care models and provisioning technology to patients. As an end-to-end virtual care offering, the solution extends monitoring beyond traditional home health applications to highly effective population health management programs made for patients of any age, condition and socioeconomic status. In support of its mission, the organization has built a board of directors who play a prominent role in shaping the company's go to market strategy in North America.

Jamie joins an esteemed group of healthcare, digital health and IT services leaders who currently make up the CareSimple board and are having a profound impact on the company's successful growth. These members include Dr. Alfons Pomp, MD FACS FRCSC, former vice-chairman of the Department of Surgery at New York Presbyterian and now medical affairs & clinical technologies at CHUM, Nina Bake, MSc, former CEO of Episurf Medical AB, now head of digital health at Telia and Frederic Dufaux, P.Eng, MBA, deputy CEO at Docaposte.

"I am very excited be working with the CareSimple team as it's an organization that has a strong track record leveraging innovation as a means to simplify and enable remote patient monitoring (RPM)," said Jamie Condie. "I believe the RPM category will see exponential growth over the near term driven by health systems, hospitals, physician practices and payers all seeking to improve outcomes, reduce cost and improve patient satisfaction. With its end-to-end virtual care solution, I believe that CareSimple is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this expansive market opportunity."

About CareSimple™

CareSimple™ is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable way to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to at-risk patient populations. The company's RPM platform offers an end-to-end virtual care solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing hospital systems and physician groups with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics and professional services required to improve their population health programs with EHR-integrated RPM. CareSimple's seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable nurses and care managers to focus on patient care, and give providers a holistic view of their patients' health to help prevent costly readmissions and improve care. CareSimple is powered by highly dedicated professionals and digital health pioneers with over a decade of profound RPM experience. The organization is HIPAA compliant and operates under the rigor of its ISO 13485 Quality and ISO 27001 Security audited certifications. For more information about CareSimple, go to https://caresimple.com/.

