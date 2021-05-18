Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences: The Needham 16 th Annual Technology &...

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (JAMF) - Get Report, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

The Needham 16 th Annual Technology & Media Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 20 th at 11:45 AM Eastern Time; and

The J.P. Morgan 49 th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24 th at 4:15 PM Eastern Time

Webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About JamfJamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world's largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:Jennifer Gaumond ir@jamf.com