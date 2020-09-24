James Scott Farrin Named To 2020 Edition Of "Triangle Business Journal" Best Places To Work

North Carolina law firm, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, was ranked #1 among large companies named to the 2020 Best Places to Work Awards list, released by the "Triangle Business Journal."

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- -- The 2020 edition of the "Triangle Business Journal" Best Places to Work Awards recognized the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin as #1 of the Best Places to Work for companies in the Large Company category - those that employ 100 to 249 workers - in the 16 counties that comprise North Carolina's Research Triangle region. This recognition is determined by employee surveys which are then tabulated and ranked to determine the leaders in each of the size categories. The winners include a variety of industries, including real estate, life sciences, legal, finance, and technology.

According to a "Triangle Business Journal" email announcing the list, each organization included in the list has been given "high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements" by its employees.

"We try really hard to create a culture that is positive, cohesive, empowering, professional, and productive. It's great to get validation that our efforts are succeeding," said James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has served more than 46,000 injured people since 1997. Many of the firm's more than 50 accomplished attorneys have won awards and are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions and Social Security Disability. Their headquarters is in Durham, North Carolina. Visit farrin.com for more information.

Contact Information: David Chamberlin 280 S. Mangum StreetSuite 400 Durham, NC 27701 866-900-7078 http://www.farrin.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-scott-farrin-named-to-2020-edition-of-triangle-business-journal-best-places-to-work-301137165.html

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin