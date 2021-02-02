James Scott Farrin Expands Operations Into South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, is now also fighting for victims who need justice in South Carolina. The firm recently opened a new office in Greenville. South Carolinians who have been hurt or have lost a loved one due to a car wreck, an accident at work, medical malpractice, a defective product, or other forms of personal injury are urged to contact the new Greenville office for a free case evaluation.

Heading the office is attorney and Shareholder Walter McBrayer Wood , a Greenville County native. "I've spent half of my career serving South Carolinians," says Wood, who is returning to South Carolina after working from the firm's headquarters in Durham, N.C. "It's an honor to be back home, helping folks through trying times." Wood was born in Greer and previously worked in Columbia, Barnwell, and Georgetown.

Veteran attorney Michael B. Eller is also staffing the new Greenville office. Eller has been advocating for South Carolinians for over 15 years. He draws on his experience as both a solo practitioner and large firm attorney to lead personal injury and workers' compensation clients throughout the complex process.

President James S. Farrin is excited to bring the firm into South Carolina. "Our greatest satisfaction comes from making a difference in clients' lives," says Farrin. "Now, we are proud to fight for those who need a voice in South Carolina, too."

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has served over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

