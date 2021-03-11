James Scott Farrin Attorney Jeremy Maddox Named To 2021 'Legal Elite' List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is pleased to announce that "Business North Carolina" named personal injury attorney and Shareholder Jeremy Maddox to the 2021 'Legal Elite' list in the 'Young Guns' category.* "Business North Carolina" has honored North Carolina attorneys since 2002 by publishing its 'Legal Elite' list. According to the publication, this list is the only award that gives every active lawyer in the state the opportunity to participate - and the individuals named to the list are the top lawyers chosen using a statewide ballot. Maddox was voted in by his peers in the 'Young Guns' category.

Maddox joined the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in 2012 and was instrumental in leading the opening of the Charlotte office. Firm founder and President Jim Farrin said, "Jeremy richly deserves this recognition from his peers. At our firm, his hard work and dedication to his clients serves as a great example to all. I am proud of his accomplishment and know that he will continue to positively impact our clients and the legal community in general."

*For more information regarding the standards for inclusion for the 'Legal Elite' awards, visit: https://businessnc.com.

