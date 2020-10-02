In honor of National Manufacturing Day 2020, Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR), the largest North American manufacturer of exterior building solutions, will host events throughout the month of October as part of an ongoing effort to promote the...

In honor of National Manufacturing Day 2020, Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) - Get Report, the largest North American manufacturer of exterior building solutions, will host events throughout the month of October as part of an ongoing effort to promote the strength of U.S. manufacturing and increase awareness of the outstanding career opportunities in the field. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to remain vigilant in keeping employees and the community safe, events will be held virtually this year. Virtual agendas include a look inside modern manufacturing facilities, presentations from company leaders and question-and-answer sessions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005448/en/

James S. Metcalf, chairman and CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands, says manufacturers in the U.S. will need to fill 4.6 million jobs by 2028.(Photo: Business Wire)

The following facilities, all part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family, will be participating in National Manufacturing Day:

October 20:

Ply Gem Siding facility in Gaffney, South Carolina

Ply Gem Siding facility in Jasper, Tennessee

October 22:

Great Lakes Window facility in Toledo, Ohio

Ply Gem Windows facility in Bryan, Texas

October 23:

Ply Gem Windows facility in Bryan, Texas

October 29:

Engineered Buildings facility in Houston, Texas

Metal Coaters facility in Middletown, Ohio

National Manufacturing Day is an annual event that is supported at the local level by hundreds of manufacturers across the country. These virtual tours and presentations are designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology and career opportunities available to students, teachers, parents, job seekers and other local community members.

"As we've seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing is essential to the communities in which we live, work and play. So, we're honored to participate virtually in Manufacturing Day 2020 to help raise awareness about the strength and opportunities in U.S. manufacturing," said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In fact, manufacturers in the United States will need to fill 4.6 million jobs by 2028, causing an unprecedented shortage of the skilled workers who can design, program and operate the technology that will be needed to manufacture the products that our communities rely upon. For our Company and countless others, it is crucial to help fill the skills gap that exists today and correct misconceptions about modern manufacturing to ensure the future of this important workforce."

Manufacturing Day is produced by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) with key contributions and support from the Manufacturing Institute (MI) and Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). In addition, they have launched the larger Creators Wanted initiative to reduce the skills gap and increase the number of students enrolling in technical or vocational schools. To learn more about local Cornerstone Building Brands Manufacturing Day events, visit www.CornerstoneBuildingBrands.com/MFGDay. Or, to get more information on Manufacturing Day or Creators Wanted, please go to www.creatorswanted.org.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the Company serves residential and low-rise non-residential customers across new construction and repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a broad and diversified product portfolio with an expansive national footprint that includes approximately 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005448/en/