Great American Insurance Group announces the retirement of James (Jim) S. Davis, President of its subsidiary, Mid-Continent Group, effective March 18, 2022.

Great American Insurance Group announces the retirement of James (Jim) S. Davis, President of its subsidiary, Mid-Continent Group, effective March 18, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005670/en/

James S. Davis (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Davis joined Mid-Continent in 2009 as Vice President of Underwriting and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2011. In 2013, he was named President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Davis has over 45 years of leadership and property and casualty insurance experience. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University. Mr. Davis is also a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

Mr. Davis will be succeeded by Barry F. Leahy, Divisional Senior Vice President. Mr. Leahy joined Great American in 2008.

The Mid-Continent Group of Great American Insurance offers a broad range of products for industries including commercial and residential contractors (including general contractors), oil and gas operators and contractors, special events, as well as OCP and Railroad Protective.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an "A" (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of "A+" (Superior) affirmed January 28, 2021). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005670/en/