JAMES RIVER GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against James River Group Holdings And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Orphazyme publicly traded securities between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On October 8, 2019, after the market closed, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting "$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019." According to Bloomberg, the Company announced that it was seeking to raise $175 million through public equity offering, which was priced at "the sector's steepest discount ever."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.27, or 26%, to close at $34.23 per share on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

