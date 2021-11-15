James River Announces Appointment Of Group Chief Underwriting Officer

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (JRVR) - Get James River Group Holdings Ltd Report today announced that Mike Hoffmann has joined the Company as Group Chief Underwriting Officer.

In a newly created role, Mr. Hoffmann will lead a team with responsibility for underwriting, enterprise risk and ceded reinsurance strategy across the Group. Mike joins James River most recently from Everest where he was Head of Risk and Ceded Re. Prior to then, he spent 15 years with Allied World Assurance, where he most recently served as Global Insurance Chief Underwriting Officer. Prior to Allied World, Mike spent 14 years with Chubb in a variety of roles in the U.S. and Bermuda. At James River, he will report into Chief Executive Officer Frank D'Orazio.

Mr. D'Orazio commented, "It is very exciting to welcome Mike to James River. With over thirty years of deep property and casualty underwriting and risk expertise, he is the right person to lead this key function. I am looking forward to working with him again."

