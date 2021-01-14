James M. Hageman, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James M. Hageman, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist for his dedication to serving others in the medical field and his professional excellence at Meridell Achievement Center and in private practice.

Dr. James M. Hageman is a trusted, well-trained child and adolescent psychiatrist who had dedicated his career to serving others for the past 30 years. He is the Medical Director of Neurobehavioral Services and the Medical Director Falcons of the Older Boy's Neurobehavioral Program at Meridell Achievement Center in Liberty Hill, Texas. Meridell Achievement Center is a residential treatment facility, providing specialized care for children and adolescents since its establishment in 1961. The highly respected treatment center has served youth with a wide range of behavioral and emotional difficulties, offering traditional behavioral and neurobehavioral programs for both boys and girls aged 11 to 17. Additionally, Dr. Hageman also has a private solo practice in Cedar Park located at 201 S. Lakeline Blvd. Ste. #903 in Cedar Park, TX, 78613.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Hageman obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, minoring in chemistry and psychology from Texas A&M University. He went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, followed by completing a rotating internship at the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo. Subsequently, he completed a general psychiatric residency at Case Western Reserve affiliated hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as a fellowship in child psychiatry at the University of Texas, Health Sciences Center in San Antonio. With a commitment to excellence, he became board-certified in psychiatry and child psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Remaining abreast of the latest psychiatry advancements, Dr. Hageman maintains active memberships with several professional organizations including the Texas Society of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the Texas Society of Psychiatric Physicians, the American Psychiatric Association, the Texas Medical Association, the American Medical Association, and the Travis County Medical Society.

As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Hageman is the recipient of a Patients' Choice Award in 2014. He was nominated by his patients for demonstrating compassion, integrity, and professionalism through his work.

