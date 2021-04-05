James M. Cox Foundation Gives $1.1 Million To DU's Gulf Coast Initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the generosity of Cox Enterprises Chairman and former Wetlands America Trust President Jim Kennedy, Ducks Unlimited (DU) will have an additional $1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the generosity of Cox Enterprises Chairman and former Wetlands America Trust President Jim Kennedy, Ducks Unlimited (DU) will have an additional $1.1 million to support wetlands conservation efforts along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana.

The James M. Cox Foundation, the company-affiliated foundation chaired by Kennedy, announced the donation. As the most generous individual donor in DU history, Kennedy is well-versed in the work Ducks Unlimited accomplishes across North America and is committed to helping DU achieve its conservation goals.

"I was always taught that you leave the world better than you found it, and that's why I have chosen to help Ducks Unlimited any way I can," Kennedy said. "Ducks Unlimited's conservation work on Louisiana's Gulf Coast not only benefits the waterfowl and wildlife that thrive in the landscape, but also helps support the communities surrounding this critical habitat."

DU and the James M. Cox Foundation have a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and focus on giving back to the communities in which their team members work and live. Cox has more than 45,000 employees in the U.S. including 1,200 who work in Louisiana. Cox Communications provides broadband and cable services to residential and business customers, and Cox Automotive provides wholesale marketplaces and technology services to auto dealers.

For the foundation, the opportunity to help facilitate wetlands restoration efforts in Louisiana will not only benefit wildlife, but also those who depend on this area for their livelihoods.

" Jim Kennedy is one of DU's most ardent supporters, and this contribution truly shows his passion for conservation," said DU CEO Adam Putnam. "Wild places like Louisiana's Gulf Coast are disappearing at alarming rates, but thanks to generous contributions like this one we can help combat that loss and leave a legacy our children will be proud of."

The coastal prairies, marshes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico are among North America's most productive wetland systems. Tragically, they are also among the most threatened, with more than 90% of coastal wetland loss in the lower 48 states occurring here. Kennedy's gift to Ducks Unlimited's Gulf Coast Initiative will enable DU to conduct crucial conservation work along the coast, in addition to promoting science, public policy and outreach efforts. Conservation work under the Gulf Coast Initiative primarily focuses on the restoration and enhancement of high-quality coastal marsh and rice prairie wetland complexes. To date, more than 130,000 acres have been improved through the initiative.

