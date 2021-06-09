James Housler Now Founder And Managing Partner Of Cypress Capital

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James M. Housler is now Founder and Managing Partner of Farmington Hills-based Cypress Capital Family Office & Wealth Management.

Cypress Capital is a family office and ultra high-net worth investment advisory firm that he collaborated with Manoj Bhargava, the founder of the company that manufactures 5-Hour ENERGY® products, to bring the highest level of service and investment offerings to their clients. Housler is the former Founder and Managing Partner at Palatine Hill Wealth Management of Birmingham and Ann Arbor. He is also former Partner of financial firm Telemus Capital, and Vice-President with J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Originally from Kalamazoo, Housler is a graduate of Michigan State University. He serves on the Board of Directors for Youth on Course and is an avid supporter of CS Mott Children's Hospital and the American Cancer Society. He lives in Ann Arbor with his wife and two daughters.

